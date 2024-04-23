Ana Estrada's Fight for Dignity: A Landmark Case in Euthanasia Advocacy

Euthanasia, often referred to as "mercy killing" or "assisted dying," is a highly debated ethical and legal issue concerning the deliberate ending of a person's life to relieve suffering. The term originates from the Greek language, translating to "good death," and encompasses a spectrum of practices and considerations. Euthanasia can involve either actively administering a lethal substance to end life or passively withholding life-sustaining treatments (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Euthanasia: Right to life vs right to die
Go to source).
Legal Landscape of EuthanasiaEuthanasia laws vary significantly across countries and territories. As of 2024, euthanasia is legally practiced in several nations, including Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, and various Australian states. However, its acceptance remains limited in many Western countries due to complex societal, ethical, and religious considerations.
Breaking Boundaries: Ana Estrada, Peru's First Advocate for Medically Assisted Dignified DeathAna Milagros Estrada, a Peruvian psychologist and euthanasia advocate, gained widespread recognition for her lengthy legal battle to secure the right to end her life with dignity in a country where euthanasia and assisted suicide are prohibited. Diagnosed with polymyositis—a degenerative muscle disease—at the age of 12, Estrada's health progressively deteriorated, eventually confining her to a wheelchair by her twenties (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Peruvian woman dies by euthanasia after long fight for ‘death with dignity’
Go to source).
Despite her physical limitations, Estrada earned a psychology degree, achieved financial independence, and became a therapist. However, as her condition worsened over time, she found herself increasingly bedridden, grappling with breathing difficulties and surviving pneumonia. Using transcription software due to her inability to type, Estrada launched a blog titled "Ana for a Death with Dignity," where she candidly discussed her struggles and her decision to pursue euthanasia.
In 2019, Estrada formally requested euthanasia to alleviate her pain, but encountered legal barriers as euthanasia was considered a criminal act in Peru. Undeterred, she initiated a petition on Change.org advocating for the legalization of euthanasia in Peru to ensure individuals could "die with dignity."
A significant breakthrough came in February 2021 when Peru's Eleventh Constitutional Court ruled that euthanasia did not constitute murder and mandated that government ministries honor Estrada's decision regarding her end-of-life choices.
Ultimately, in 2022, after a protracted legal battle, Peru's Supreme Court granted Estrada an unprecedented exception, affirming her right to determine the timing and manner of her death through euthanasia without fear of prosecution for those assisting her.
On April 22, 2024, Ana Estrada passed away at the age of 47 through assisted suicide, marking the culmination of her quest for a dignified death amidst persistent suffering from a debilitating illness.
