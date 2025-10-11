About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How the Indelible Mark of Incarceration Haunts Physical Well-Being

by Manjubashini on Oct 11 2025 11:20 AM

People who detained have significant mental health impact due to socioeconomic factors like low-income and unemployment.

Seniors aged 50 and above who formerly incarcerated experience lasting physical and mental health conditions in contrast to their peers, even if their confinement occurred years ago. The observations made by a recent study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (1 Trusted Source
The long shadow of incarceration: the association of incarceration history with self-reported health among older adults

Go to source).
The study analyzed 1,318 U.S. adults, finding that 21% had a history of imprisonment. previously incarcerated group was presumptively to be men, non-Hispanic Black or “other” race/ethnicity, disabled, unmarried, and have lower income and education compared with those never incarcerated.

Statistical Analysis Confirms the Enduring Health Burden of Incarceration

The research indicates the continuous negative impact of incarceration on health and social ranks of senior citizens.

After adjusting for potentially confounding factors like demographics and socioeconomics, prior incarceration was associated with an approximately 90% higher odds of reporting “fair” or “poor” physical health.

Length of time since incarceration did not moderate the association, meaning that even those incarcerated more than 10 years ago had equally poor self-reported health.

The Urgent Call for Incarceration History Screening

The association with mental health was explained in part by income and employment.

The findings suggest that clinicians could consider screening for incarceration history and connecting formerly incarcerated patients to services and organizations that serve this community.

“Mass incarceration began in 1973, so older adults have spent most of their adult lives in this era and millions have been incarcerated in the past.

It is critical to understand how incarceration—even in the distant past—may affect the health of older adults and what we can do to improve their health,” said corresponding author Louisa W. Holaday, MD, MHS, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Reference:
  1. The long shadow of incarceration: the association of incarceration history with self-reported health among older adults - (https://agsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jgs.70069)
Source-EurekAlert! and AAAS

