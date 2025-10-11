People who detained have significant mental health impact due to socioeconomic factors like low-income and unemployment.
Seniors aged 50 and above who formerly incarcerated experience lasting physical and mental health conditions in contrast to their peers, even if their confinement occurred years ago. The observations made by a recent study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The long shadow of incarceration: the association of incarceration history with self-reported health among older adults
Go to source). The study analyzed 1,318 U.S. adults, finding that 21% had a history of imprisonment. previously incarcerated group was presumptively to be men, non-Hispanic Black or “other” race/ethnicity, disabled, unmarried, and have lower income and education compared with those never incarcerated.
Providers should screen for #incarceration history to treat the present #health_conditions, which help improve patient's quality of life. #Incarceration #PhysicalHealth #MentalHealth #SocialHealth’
Statistical Analysis Confirms the Enduring Health Burden of IncarcerationThe research indicates the continuous negative impact of incarceration on health and social ranks of senior citizens.
After adjusting for potentially confounding factors like demographics and socioeconomics, prior incarceration was associated with an approximately 90% higher odds of reporting “fair” or “poor” physical health.
Length of time since incarceration did not moderate the association, meaning that even those incarcerated more than 10 years ago had equally poor self-reported health.
The Urgent Call for Incarceration History ScreeningThe association with mental health was explained in part by income and employment.
The findings suggest that clinicians could consider screening for incarceration history and connecting formerly incarcerated patients to services and organizations that serve this community.
It is critical to understand how incarceration—even in the distant past—may affect the health of older adults and what we can do to improve their health,” said corresponding author Louisa W. Holaday, MD, MHS, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
