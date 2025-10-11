Decoding the Menopause Secrets That Push Women Out of Work

Hormone therapy can work as a mitigating factor for premature workforce exit for women who had surgical menopause.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The associations of early and surgical menopause with 10-year employment trajectories bracketing final menstruation or surgery



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Early #natural or #surgical-menopause has severe impact on #womens-employment tracks. Such negative consequences can be critically reduced by hormone replacement therapy (HRT). #Career&Work #Menopause #WomensHealth #HRT’

Early #natural or #surgical-menopause has severe impact on #womens-employment tracks. Such negative consequences can be critically reduced by hormone replacement therapy (HRT). #Career&Work #Menopause #WomensHealth #HRT’

Intensified Health Risks After Surgical Menopause

Measuring Menopause's Impact on Employment Trajectories

Need for Menopause-Inclusive Workplace Policies

The associations of early and surgical menopause with 10-year employment trajectories bracketing final menstruation or surgery - (https://journals.lww.com/menopausejournal/fulltext/9900/the_associations_of_early_and_surgical_menopause.534.aspx)

).While menopause is commonly known to escalate the risk of serious health conditions like cardiovascular diseases and bone disease (osteoporosis) in women, the new study establishes an additional menace in their workforce.The study says,The observations were published in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause society.Early menopause, whether natural or surgical (removal of both ovaries), has already been considered a risk factor for multiple diseases. Women with early menopause are also at higher risk of experiencing more frequent, severe, and prolonged hot flashes and night sweats, as well as depressive symptoms.Despite extensive research on the health consequences of early menopause, little is known about how it affects other aspects of women’s lives, including their ability to maintain and build their careers.A new study involving nearly 1,400 women who had undergone natural menopause,The researchers used sequence analysis of employment histories to define three different 10-year employment trajectories. Regression analysis was then used to assess associations between timing and type of menopause on employment.Women with early menopause were found to have less flexible working arrangements during this sensitive period. However, early natural menopause did not appear to make a woman more likely to exit the labor market earlier than women with later menopause.Hormone therapy was shown to help reduce the risk of labor-market exit for women with both early natural menopause and surgical menopause. Based on the results, the researchers advocate for workplace policies that consider women’s diverse menopause experiences.Source-EurekAlert! and AAAS