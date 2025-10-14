Supreme Court Steps Up for Pedestrian Safety: A Move for Safer Roads in India

India's Supreme Court mandates states to protect pedestrians and cyclists, declaring safe mobility a constitutional right.
In a historic directive, the Supreme Court of India has ordered all states and union territories to frame rules protecting pedestrians and non-motorised road users. This ruling marks a turning point in India's road safety strategy, recognising that pedestrian deaths are not accidents but governance failures and reaffirming the constitutional right to safe mobility under Article 21
Saving lives on roads in India and beyond

Roads Designed for AllRoad crashes are a relentless global killer, claiming 1.19 million lives annually – a devastating toll that surpasses even natural disasters. Unfortunately, the developing countries are where 92% of these tragedies take place. With more than 450 deaths on Indian roads every day, the poor bear the heaviest burden.
‘Did You Know?The Court’s order mandates states to act under Section 138(1A) and Section 210D of the Motor Vehicles Act to ensure roads are designed, built, and maintained for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike. SaveLIFE Foundation hailed the judgment as a “landmark step” toward prioritising vulnerable road users. It urged states to use data-driven and evidence-based planning, aligned with global best practices, when framing these rules.
1.19 million lives are lost annually from road traffic accidents! #roadtrafficaccident #roadsafety #medindia’
The Foundation also called for implementing Section 135, which requires forensic crash investigations to identify causes beyond driver error—such as road design flaws or vehicle defects—to ensure accountability and prevent future incidents.
