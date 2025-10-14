About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Supreme Court Steps Up for Pedestrian Safety: A Move for Safer Roads in India

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Oct 14 2025 11:51 AM

India's Supreme Court mandates states to protect pedestrians and cyclists, declaring safe mobility a constitutional right.

Supreme Court Steps Up for Pedestrian Safety: A Move for Safer Roads in India
In a historic directive, the Supreme Court of India has ordered all states and union territories to frame rules protecting pedestrians and non-motorised road users. This ruling marks a turning point in India’s road safety strategy, recognising that pedestrian deaths are not accidents but governance failures and reaffirming the constitutional right to safe mobility under Article 21 (1 Trusted Source
Saving lives on roads in India and beyond

Go to source).

Roads Designed for All

Road crashes are a relentless global killer, claiming 1.19 million lives annually – a devastating toll that surpasses even natural disasters. Unfortunately, the developing countries are where 92% of these tragedies take place. With more than 450 deaths on Indian roads every day, the poor bear the heaviest burden.

Road Safety - How to Prevent Accidents
Road Safety - How to Prevent Accidents
It is better to be safe than to be sorry. Prevent accidents by taking all the precautions you can.
The Court’s order mandates states to act under Section 138(1A) and Section 210D of the Motor Vehicles Act to ensure roads are designed, built, and maintained for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike. SaveLIFE Foundation hailed the judgment as a “landmark step” toward prioritising vulnerable road users. It urged states to use data-driven and evidence-based planning, aligned with global best practices, when framing these rules.

The Foundation also called for implementing Section 135, which requires forensic crash investigations to identify causes beyond driver error—such as road design flaws or vehicle defects—to ensure accountability and prevent future incidents.

”The focus must be on creating road environments where pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists can coexist safely – by design, not by chance.”
— Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation

Reference:
  1. Saving lives on roads in India and beyond - (https://savelifefoundation.org/)

Source-SaveLIFE Foundation
Alarming Facts about Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs)
Alarming Facts about Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs)
Wearing a proper helmet while riding a motorcycle can reduce the risk of death by 40%. Here are some interesting facts about road traffic accidents.
Improve Road Safety Measures and Save Half a Million Lives Every Year Worldwide
Improve Road Safety Measures and Save Half a Million Lives Every Year Worldwide
Wearing helmets and seatbelts, obeying speed limits and avoiding drunk driving could save between 347,000 and 540,000 lives worldwide every year.
'Stay Alive, Don't Drink and Drive': Road Safety Week
'Stay Alive, Don't Drink and Drive': Road Safety Week
Road safety week began across the country today. It is focusing on the pitfalls of drunken driving.

Latest Medico Legal News
View All