ADHD in Women: Delayed Diagnosis Linked to Emotional Challenges

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 13 2025 12:24 AM

Women are often diagnosed with ADHD later than men because their symptoms appear and manifest differently.

Researchers have discovered that Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) tends to be diagnosed about five years later in women than in men, even though symptoms typically begin at the same age (1 Trusted Source
Sex differences in adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: A population-based study

Go to source).

The Cost of ADHD Diagnosis

This delay often means that many women spend years struggling without proper support or treatment. Studies also reveal that women with ADHD experience more severe emotional challenges, higher stress levels, and greater difficulties in daily functioning compared to their male counterparts.

These findings shed light on the ongoing gender gap in ADHD diagnosis and highlight the need for greater awareness of how the condition manifests differently in women.

Lead researcher Dr Silvia Amoretti (Barcelona) said: “ADHD affects millions of people, but our understanding of how it presents and impacts males and females differently remains limited. We found that females are underdiagnosed, often receiving a diagnosis years later than males. This delay may lead to worse clinical outcomes, including depression, anxiety, and functional impairment. Males on the other hand showed a higher level of involvement in delinquent behaviors such as legal problems and driving-related difficulties. We believe that a better understanding these sex-based differences might improve diagnosis and treatment.”

The researchers analyzed a large clinical sample of 900 adults (54.9% male, 45.1% female, average age 36.94) diagnosed with ADHD for the first time at a specialized outpatient program in Barcelona. They assessed differences between males and females in terms of age at diagnosis, ADHD symptom severity, psychiatric comorbidities, psychosocial functioning, and disability. Participants underwent a standardized battery of clinical interviews and validated rating scales.

They found that females had been diagnosed with ADHD at an average age of 28.96 years, whereas males were diagnosed at age 24.13 on average. Symptoms appeared in both males and females at approximately the same age. Males were around 3 times more likely to have encountered legal problems (18.1%) than were females (6.6%).

Silvia Amoretti said: “We found that although ADHD symptoms started at a similar age in males and females, women were diagnosed about five years later. By the time of diagnosis, they showed more severe symptoms, worse functioning in daily life, and higher rates of depression and anxiety.

The Need for Sex-Sensitive Screening to Catch ADHD Early in Women

This is important because it shows that ADHD often goes unnoticed in women until it becomes a serious problem. Our findings suggest that we may be missing the early signs in girls and women, especially when their symptoms are less disruptive but still impactful. This has clear implications for earlier screening and sex-sensitive diagnostic tools.

We didn’t set out to compare the age of diagnosis in males and females, we were aiming to understand the general age when symptoms appear, regardless of sex. This finding was not part of our initial hypotheses but became evident during the analysis but became evident during the analysis, and the scale of the difference in diagnosis between the sexes was a surprise.

It’s likely that women are diagnosed later because the symptoms of ADHD manifest themselves differently in men and women. Boys are more likely to be hyperactive or impulsive, and this behavior is more visible to parents, teachers and clinicians.

On the other hand, girls with ADHD are more likely to seem inattentive and generally less disruptive.

This becomes clinically important, as it means that women are just not treated early enough, and often are just not diagnosed at all. We have seen similar tendencies internationally, so it is likely that this is a global problem.

The nature of the condition leads to poorer diagnosis in women everywhere, meaning that women can lose on average five years of treatment, 5 years of a better life”.

Commenting, Professor Sandra Kooij (Amsterdam UMC/VUmc and PsyQ, the Hague, the Netherlands) said: “This study by Sylvia Amoretti and colleagues shows the delay in diagnosis in girls and women with ADHD compared to boys and males. Different presentation of symptoms, lack of awareness among clinicians that women have ADHD too, and the hormonal changes leading to severe mood instability in the last week of the cycle are all responsible for the gender differences in time to diagnosis of ADHD. Increasing awareness in both society and medicine helps girls and women to get earlier help when they need it”. Professor Kooij was not involved in this research; this is an independent comment. Professor Kooij is founder and chair of the European Network Adult ADHD.

Reference:
  1. Sex differences in adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: A population-based study - (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/european-psychiatry/article/sex-differences-in-adults-with-attentiondeficithyperactivity-disorder-a-populationbased-study/B2AC9B8C9F197C6FC5118B5ADEBD81FF)

Source-Eurekalert


