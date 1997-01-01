medindia
Drugs for Chronic Renal Failure

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Chronic Renal Failure. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Chronic Renal Failure

Etelcalcetide

• Etelcalcetide has been approved by US FDA on Feb.2017 for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adults who suffer chronic kidney disease and undergo hemodialysis. • Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a condition in which the body produces the excess parathyroid hormone in response to a low level of calcium in the blood which is usually observed in chronic kidney disease patients. • Etelcalcetide acts by activating the calcium-sensing receptor in the parathyroid gland and signals the body to produce less parathyroid hormone, thereby decreasing the level of calcium and phosphorus in the blood.

Nandrolone

Nandrolone is an anabolic steroid, prescribed for anemia caused by kidney problems. The kidney normally produces a hormone called erythropoietin which is necessary for the production of red blood cells. Absence of the hormone due to kidney disease results in anemia, which responds to nandrolone. Nandrolone has also been used in the treatment of bone thinning or osteoporosis.. The drug is often misused by athletes to increase muscle mass. It is currently discontinued in the United States
Trade Names :
Ondec (50 mg) | Ostem | Ostobol | Priphen | Probolin | Prodec (50mg) | Prolone 50 | Prosybol | Protomark (50 mg) | Protophen Inj
Peginesatide

Peginesatide is an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA), prescribed for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult patients on dialysis.
Chronic Renal Failure (CRF)

Chronic Renal Failure (CRF)

Chronic renal failure or chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function. The change is irreversible and is due to loss of nephrons of the kidney.
