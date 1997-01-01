Drugs for Chronic Renal Failure

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Chronic Renal Failure. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Chronic Renal Failure

Calcitriol Calcitriol is a synthetic vitamin D analog, prescribed for hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic renal dialysis. Trade Names : More...

Epoetin beta-methoxy polyethylene glycol Epoetin beta-methoxy polyethylene glycol is an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent, prescribed for anemia in people with chronic kidney failure. Trade Names : More...

Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2) Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2) is vitamin D, prescribed for hypoparathyroidism, and refractory rickets. Trade Names :

Erythropoietin Erythropoietin is a haematopoietic agent, prescribed for anemia in people with chronic kidney failure. Trade Names : More...

Etelcalcetide • Etelcalcetide has been approved by US FDA on Feb.2017 for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adults who suffer chronic kidney disease and undergo hemodialysis . • Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a condition in which the body produces the excess parathyroid hormone in response to a low level of calcium in the blood which is usually observed in chronic kidney disease patients. • Etelcalcetide acts by activating the calcium-sensing receptor in the parathyroid gland and signals the body to produce less parathyroid hormone, thereby decreasing the level of calcium and phosphorus in the blood.

Furosemide Furosemide is a diuretic agent, prescribed for fluid retention in people with congestive heart failure, liver disease or kidney disorder. Trade Names : More...

Iron Sucrose Iron Sucrose is a mineral iron, prescribed for iron deficiency anemia especially for kidney failure patients. Trade Names : More...

Lanthanum Carbonate Lanthanum Carbonate is a phosphate binder, prescribed to reduce serum phosphate in patients with end stage renal disease. Trade Names :

Mannitol Mannitol is an osmotic diuretic, prescribed for increased intracranial pressure, eye pressure, to maintain urine flow in kidney failure patients, and promotion of urinary excretion of toxic materials. Trade Names : More...

Nandrolone Nandrolone is an anabolic steroid, prescribed for anemia caused by kidney problems. The kidney normally produces a hormone called erythropoietin which is necessary for the production of red blood cells. Absence of the hormone due to kidney disease results in anemia, which responds to nandrolone. Nandrolone has also been used in the treatment of bone thinning or osteoporosis.. The drug is often misused by athletes to increase muscle mass. It is currently discontinued in the United States Trade Names : More...

Peginesatide Peginesatide is an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA), prescribed for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult patients on dialysis.

Sevelamer Sevelamer is a phosphate-binding agent, prescribed for hyperphophataemia. Trade Names :