List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Alport Syndrome. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Alport Syndrome

Candesartan Candesartan is an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure. It blocks the action of certain chemicals that tighten the blood vessels, so blood flows more smoothly. High blood pressure reduction helps prevent strokes, heart attacks, and kidney problems.

Enalapril Enalapril is an ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. It is also used for heart failure.

Fosinopril Fosinopril is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart failure and preventing kidney failure. Trade Names :

Lisinopril Lisinopril is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Losartan Losartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), prescribed for high blood pressure. It is also used for prevention of stroke, and diabetic nephropathy.