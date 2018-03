Drugs for Addison’s

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Addison’s . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Addison’s Disease Dexamethasone Oral Dexamethasone Oral is a corticosteroid, prescribed for certain conditions associated with decreased adrenal gland function. Trade Names : More... Flodrocortisone Flodrocortisone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for Addison's disease and syndromes where excessive amounts of sodium are lost in the urine. It decreases the amount of sodium that is lost (excreted) in the urine. Trade Names : Hydrocortisone Hydrocortisone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for severe allergies, arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis and skin conditions. Trade Names : More...