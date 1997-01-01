medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. ICD Codes for Drugs

Diagnostic Agents


ICD Code -Y57.6


Corticotropin

This medication is used mainly to diagnose problems with adrenocortical function.

Edrophonium Injection

This medication is an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for diagnosis of myasthenia gravis.

Florbetapir F 18

This medication is an radioactive agent, prescribed for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging of the brain in adult patients with cognitive impairment.

Fludeoxyglucose F 18 Injection

This medication is a positron emitting radiopharmaceutical agent, prescribed for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging for assessment of abnormal glucose metabolism to assist in the evaluation of malignancy, cardiology and epilepsy.

Hexaminolevulinate Hydrochloride

This medication is an optical imaging agent, prescribed for cystoscopic detection of non-muscle-invasive papillary cancer of the bladder.

Insoluble Prussian blue

This medication is a dark blue pigment, prescribed for internal contamination with radioactive cesium and/or radioactive or non-radioactive thallium to increase their rates of elimination in certain patients.

Iobenguane I 123 Injection

This medication is a diagnostic radiopharmaceutical agent, prescribed for detection of primary or metastatic pheochromocytoma or neuroblastoma.

Iodixanol

This medication is a radiopaque contrast agent, prescribed for identifying brain, blood vessels and kidney disorders.

Ioflupane I 123

This medication is a radiopharmaceutical agent, used for brain imaging in adult patients with suspected Parkinsonian syndromes (PS).

Ioversol Injection

This medication is a radiopaque contrast agent, used to identify certain disorders of the heart, brain and blood vessels.

Ioxilan

This medication is a nonionic, water soluble, triiodinated x-ray contrast agent, prescribed for cerebral arteriography, excretory urography and Contrast Enhanced Computed Tomographic (CECT) imaging of the head and body.

Loxaglate

This medication is a diagnostic radiopaque medium, prescribed for radiographic examination of the heart chambers and thoracic veins and arteries in children.

Lymphazurin

This medication is a diagnostic agent, used in visualization of lymphatic system.

Mangafodipir

This medication is a contrast agent, used for diagnostic purposes.

Metyrapone

This medication is an endogenous inhibitor used in diagnosis of adrenal insufficiency and in the treatment of Cushing's syndrome (excess amount of cortisol in the body).

Phentolamine Mesylate

This medication is a reversal anesthesia used in dental procedures for anesthetizing soft tissues (lip and tongue).

Phosphocol

This medication is a diagnostic agent, prescribed for peritoneal or pleural effusions.

Protirelin

This medication is a synthetic tripeptide, prescribed for diagnostic assessment of thyroid function.

Regadenoson

This medication is a stress agent, prescribed for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) in patients unable to undergo adequate exercise stress.

Sincalide

This medication is a diagnostic agent, used to identify gallbladder or pancreas disorders.

Technetium Tc99m Exametazime Injection

This medication is a radiopharmaceutical preparation, used to identify altered regional cerebral perfusion in stroke, intra-abdominal infection and inflammatory bowel disease either alone or with methylene blue stabilization.

Technetium Tc99m sestamibi

This medication is a radioactive pharmaceutical agent, prescribed for detecting coronary artery disease and breast lesions.

Tricarbocyanine

This medication is a sterile tricarbocyanine dye, prescribed for determining heart function, liver function, and ophthalmic angiography.

Radiocontrast Agent - ICD Code -Y57.6


Diatrizoate

This medication is a radiocontrast agent, prescribed for radiographic examination of the gastrointestinal tract.

Radiopaque Agent - ICD Code -Y57.6


Gadobutrol

This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent (GBCA), used to detect abnormalities of brain and central nervous system.

Gadodiamide

This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent, used to diagnose problems in the brain, spine, chest, stomach, hip area, and other parts of the body.

Gadoversetamide Injection

This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent, used for cranial, spinal and whole body imaging in patients with an abnormal blood brain barrier or abnormal vascularity of the brain, and liver structural abnormalities.

Gadoxetate Disodium Injection

This medication is a paramagnetic contrast agent, used with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to diagnose certain liver diseases.

Hexaminolevulinate Hydrochloride

This medication is an optical imaging agent, prescribed for cystoscopic detection of non-muscle-invasive papillary cancer of the bladder.

Radiopaque Contrast Medium - ICD Code -Y57.6


Diatrizoate and Iodipamide

This medication is radiopaque contrast medium, prescribed for use in hysterosalpingography (X-ray of the uterus and fallopian tubes ).
Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.