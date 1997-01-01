Diagnostic Agents
ICD Code -Y57.6
This medication is a diagnostic agent, prescribed for measuring renal function.
This medication is used mainly to diagnose problems with adrenocortical function.
This medication is an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for diagnosis of myasthenia gravis.
This medication is an radioactive agent, prescribed for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging of the brain in adult patients with cognitive impairment.
This medication is a positron emitting radiopharmaceutical agent, prescribed for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging for assessment of abnormal glucose metabolism to assist in the evaluation of malignancy, cardiology and epilepsy.
This medication is an optical imaging agent, prescribed for cystoscopic detection of non-muscle-invasive papillary cancer of the bladder.
This medication is a dark blue pigment, prescribed for internal contamination with radioactive cesium and/or radioactive or non-radioactive thallium to increase their rates of elimination in certain patients.
This medication is a diagnostic radiopharmaceutical agent, prescribed for detection of primary or metastatic pheochromocytoma or neuroblastoma.
This medication is a radiopaque contrast agent, prescribed for identifying brain, blood vessels and kidney disorders.
This medication is a radiopharmaceutical agent, used for brain imaging in adult patients with suspected Parkinsonian syndromes (PS).
This medication is a radiopaque contrast agent, used to identify certain disorders of the heart, brain and blood vessels.
This medication is a nonionic, water soluble, triiodinated x-ray contrast agent, prescribed for cerebral arteriography, excretory urography and Contrast Enhanced Computed Tomographic (CECT) imaging of the head and body.
This medication is a diagnostic radiopaque medium, prescribed for radiographic examination of the heart chambers and thoracic veins and arteries in children.
This medication is a diagnostic agent, used in visualization of lymphatic system.
This medication is a contrast agent, used for diagnostic purposes.
This medication is an endogenous inhibitor used in diagnosis of adrenal insufficiency and in the treatment of Cushing's syndrome (excess amount of cortisol in the body).
This medication is a reversal anesthesia used in dental procedures for anesthetizing soft tissues (lip and tongue).
This medication is a diagnostic agent, prescribed for peritoneal or pleural effusions.
This medication is a synthetic tripeptide, prescribed for diagnostic assessment of thyroid function.
This medication is a stress agent, prescribed for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) in patients unable to undergo adequate exercise stress.
This medication is a diagnostic agent, used to identify gallbladder or pancreas disorders.
This medication is a radiopharmaceutical preparation, used to identify malignant lung tumors in patients who are highly suspect for malignancy.
This medication is a radiopharmaceutical preparation, used to identify altered regional cerebral perfusion in stroke, intra-abdominal infection and inflammatory bowel disease either alone or with methylene blue stabilization.
This medication is nuclear imaging agent, used for bone imaging.
This medication is a radioactive pharmaceutical agent, prescribed for detecting coronary artery disease and breast lesions.
This medication is a radiopharmaceutical agent, used to identify acute myocardial infarction.
This medication is a sterile tricarbocyanine dye, prescribed for determining heart function, liver function, and ophthalmic angiography.
Radiocontrast Agent - ICD Code -Y57.6
This medication is a radiocontrast agent, prescribed for radiographic examination of the gastrointestinal tract.
Radiopaque Agent - ICD Code -Y57.6
This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast medium.
This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent (GBCA), used to detect abnormalities of brain and central nervous system.
This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent, used to diagnose problems in the brain, spine, chest, stomach, hip area, and other parts of the body.
This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent, used to diagnose peripheral vascular disease.
This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent, used for cranial, spinal and whole body imaging in patients with an abnormal blood brain barrier or abnormal vascularity of the brain, and liver structural abnormalities.
This medication is a paramagnetic contrast agent, used with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to diagnose certain liver diseases.
Radiopaque Contrast Medium - ICD Code -Y57.6
This medication is radiopaque contrast medium, prescribed for use in hysterosalpingography (X-ray of the uterus and fallopian tubes ).