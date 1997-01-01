Diagnostic Agents

ICD Code -Y57.6

Aminohippurate Sodium This medication is a diagnostic agent, prescribed for measuring renal function.

Corticotropin This medication is used mainly to diagnose problems with adrenocortical function.

Edrophonium Injection This medication is an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for diagnosis of myasthenia gravis.

Florbetapir F 18 This medication is an radioactive agent, prescribed for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging of the brain in adult patients with cognitive impairment.

Fludeoxyglucose F 18 Injection This medication is a positron emitting radiopharmaceutical agent, prescribed for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging for assessment of abnormal glucose metabolism to assist in the evaluation of malignancy, cardiology and epilepsy.

Hexaminolevulinate Hydrochloride This medication is an optical imaging agent, prescribed for cystoscopic detection of non-muscle-invasive papillary cancer of the bladder.

Insoluble Prussian blue This medication is a dark blue pigment, prescribed for internal contamination with radioactive cesium and/or radioactive or non-radioactive thallium to increase their rates of elimination in certain patients.

Iobenguane I 123 Injection This medication is a diagnostic radiopharmaceutical agent, prescribed for detection of primary or metastatic pheochromocytoma or neuroblastoma.

Iodixanol This medication is a radiopaque contrast agent, prescribed for identifying brain, blood vessels and kidney disorders.

Ioflupane I 123 This medication is a radiopharmaceutical agent, used for brain imaging in adult patients with suspected Parkinsonian syndromes (PS).

Ioversol Injection This medication is a radiopaque contrast agent, used to identify certain disorders of the heart, brain and blood vessels.

Ioxilan This medication is a nonionic, water soluble, triiodinated x-ray contrast agent, prescribed for cerebral arteriography, excretory urography and Contrast Enhanced Computed Tomographic (CECT) imaging of the head and body.

Loxaglate This medication is a diagnostic radiopaque medium, prescribed for radiographic examination of the heart chambers and thoracic veins and arteries in children.

Lymphazurin This medication is a diagnostic agent, used in visualization of lymphatic system.

Mangafodipir This medication is a contrast agent, used for diagnostic purposes.

Metyrapone This medication is an endogenous inhibitor used in diagnosis of adrenal insufficiency and in the treatment of Cushing's syndrome (excess amount of cortisol in the body).

Phentolamine Mesylate This medication is a reversal anesthesia used in dental procedures for anesthetizing soft tissues (lip and tongue).

Phosphocol This medication is a diagnostic agent, prescribed for peritoneal or pleural effusions.

Protirelin This medication is a synthetic tripeptide, prescribed for diagnostic assessment of thyroid function.

Regadenoson This medication is a stress agent, prescribed for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) in patients unable to undergo adequate exercise stress.

Sincalide This medication is a diagnostic agent, used to identify gallbladder or pancreas disorders.

Technetium Tc 99m Depreotide Injection This medication is a radiopharmaceutical preparation, used to identify malignant lung tumors in patients who are highly suspect for malignancy.

Technetium Tc99m Exametazime Injection This medication is a radiopharmaceutical preparation, used to identify altered regional cerebral perfusion in stroke, intra-abdominal infection and inflammatory bowel disease either alone or with methylene blue stabilization.

Technetium Tc99m Medronate Injection This medication is nuclear imaging agent, used for bone imaging.

Technetium Tc99m sestamibi This medication is a radioactive pharmaceutical agent, prescribed for detecting coronary artery disease and breast lesions.

Thallous Chloride Tl-201 Injection This medication is a radiopharmaceutical agent, used to identify acute myocardial infarction.

Tricarbocyanine This medication is a sterile tricarbocyanine dye, prescribed for determining heart function, liver function, and ophthalmic angiography.

Radiocontrast Agent - ICD Code -Y57.6

Diatrizoate This medication is a radiocontrast agent, prescribed for radiographic examination of the gastrointestinal tract.

Radiopaque Agent - ICD Code -Y57.6

Gadobenate- Dimeglumine This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast medium.

Gadobutrol This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent (GBCA), used to detect abnormalities of brain and central nervous system.

Gadodiamide This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent, used to diagnose problems in the brain, spine, chest, stomach, hip area, and other parts of the body.

Gadofosveset Trisodium Injection This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent, used to diagnose peripheral vascular disease.

Gadoversetamide Injection This medication is a gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent, used for cranial, spinal and whole body imaging in patients with an abnormal blood brain barrier or abnormal vascularity of the brain, and liver structural abnormalities.

Gadoxetate Disodium Injection This medication is a paramagnetic contrast agent, used with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to diagnose certain liver diseases.

