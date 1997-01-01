Antihistamines
ICD Code -Y43.0
This medication is an H1-receptor antagonist, prescribed to prevent eye irritation caused by allergic conjunctivitis.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic rhinitis and chronic idiopathic urticaria.
This combination medication contains antihistamine-corticosteroid, prescribed for seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR).
This medication is an antihistamine with anticholinergic properties used as an antipruritic.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conjunctivitis.
This medication is an antihistamine agent, prescribed for respiratory allergies, common cold, itching, hives (urticaria) and other allergic reactions.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for motion sickness, migraine, nausea, and skin disorders.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for the control of nausea and vomiting due to motion sickness.
This medication is an antihistamine and anticholinergic agent, prescribed for allergic rhinitis.
Dimethendine
This medication is a sedating antihistamine, prescribed for short-term treatment of insomnia (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep).
This medication is an antihistamine and anticholinergic, prescribed for severe allergic conditions.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.
This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for migraine occlusive peripheral vascular disease, vertigo of central and peripheral origin and as an adjuvant in the therapy of epilepsy.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for nausea, vomiting and dizziness caused by motion sickness.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic skin disorders.
This medication is a non-sedating antihistamine, prescribed for symptoms of hay fever (seasonal allergic rhinitis), hives and other allergic reactions.
This medication is an antihistamine nasal spray, prescribed for sneezing and itchy, runny nose.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic rhinitis and urticaria (hives).
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions such as pruritus, urticaria etc.