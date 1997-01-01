medindia
Antihistamines


ICD Code -Y43.0


Astemizole

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic rhinitis and chronic idiopathic urticaria.

Azelastine and Fluticasone

This combination medication contains antihistamine-corticosteroid, prescribed for seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR).

Bamipine

This medication is an antihistamine with anticholinergic properties used as an antipruritic.

Bepotastine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conjunctivitis.

Brompheniramine

This medication is an antihistamine agent, prescribed for respiratory allergies, common cold, itching, hives (urticaria) and other allergic reactions.

Buclizine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for motion sickness, migraine, nausea, and skin disorders.

Cinnarizine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for the control of nausea and vomiting due to motion sickness.

Clemastine

This medication is an antihistamine and anticholinergic agent, prescribed for allergic rhinitis.

Dimethendine

Doxylamine

This medication is a sedating antihistamine, prescribed for short-term treatment of insomnia (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep).

Embramine

This medication is an antihistamine and anticholinergic, prescribed for severe allergic conditions.

Flunarizine

This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for migraine occlusive peripheral vascular disease, vertigo of central and peripheral origin and as an adjuvant in the therapy of epilepsy.

Levocabastine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.

Meclizine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for nausea, vomiting and dizziness caused by motion sickness.

Methdilazine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic skin disorders.

Mizolastine

This medication is a non-sedating antihistamine, prescribed for symptoms of hay fever (seasonal allergic rhinitis), hives and other allergic reactions.

Rupatadine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic rhinitis and urticaria (hives).

Trimeprazine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions such as pruritus, urticaria etc.
Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
