Antihistamines

ICD Code -Y43.0

Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution This medication is an H1-receptor antagonist, prescribed to prevent eye irritation caused by allergic conjunctivitis.

Astemizole This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic rhinitis and chronic idiopathic urticaria.

Azelastine and Fluticasone This combination medication contains antihistamine-corticosteroid, prescribed for seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR).

Bamipine This medication is an antihistamine with anticholinergic properties used as an antipruritic.

Bepotastine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conjunctivitis.

Brompheniramine This medication is an antihistamine agent, prescribed for respiratory allergies, common cold, itching, hives (urticaria) and other allergic reactions.

Buclizine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for motion sickness, migraine, nausea, and skin disorders.

Cinnarizine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for the control of nausea and vomiting due to motion sickness.

Clemastine This medication is an antihistamine and anticholinergic agent, prescribed for allergic rhinitis.

Dimethendine

Doxylamine This medication is a sedating antihistamine, prescribed for short-term treatment of insomnia (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep).

Embramine This medication is an antihistamine and anticholinergic, prescribed for severe allergic conditions.

Epinastine HCl Ophthalmic Solution This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

Flunarizine This medication is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for migraine occlusive peripheral vascular disease, vertigo of central and peripheral origin and as an adjuvant in the therapy of epilepsy.

Levocabastine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.

Meclizine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for nausea, vomiting and dizziness caused by motion sickness.

Methdilazine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic skin disorders.

Mizolastine This medication is a non-sedating antihistamine, prescribed for symptoms of hay fever (seasonal allergic rhinitis), hives and other allergic reactions.

Olopatadine Hydrochloride This medication is an antihistamine nasal spray, prescribed for sneezing and itchy, runny nose.

Rupatadine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic rhinitis and urticaria (hives).