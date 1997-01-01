medindia
Antiemetics


ICD Code -Y43.0


Aprepitant

This medication is an antiemetic, prescribed for prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) for prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting and it is used with other medications to prevent nausea and vomiting that may occur within 24 hours after receiving cancer chemotherapy treatment.

Dimenhydrinate

This medication is an antihistamine and anticholinergic agent, prescribed for nausea, vomiting, and dizziness caused by motion sickness.

Diphenidol

This medication is an antiemetic and an antivertigo agent, prescribed for nausea and vomiting.

Dolasetron Mesylate Injection

This medication is a serotonin 5-HT3 receptor antagonist, prescribed for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy.

Domperidone

This medication is an antidopaminergic agent, used in treating nausea, vomiting, gastrointestinal problems and Parkinson’s disease.

Dronabinol

This medication is a cannabinoid, prescribed for nausea and vomiting due to cancer and chemotherapy and for anorexia (loss of appetite) in HIV patients.

Droperidol

This medication is a tranquilizer (dopamine receptor antagonism), prescribed for nausea and vomiting.

Granisetron

This medication is an antiemetic, prescribed for nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy drugs.

Hyoscine

This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for gastrointestinal disorder and mydriasis.

Metoclopramide

This medication is a gastrointestinal stimulant and antinauseant, prescribed for heartburn and esophagitis due to GERD and for treating patients who have gastroparesis (partial paralysis of the stomach) and prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy.

Nabilone

This medication is a synthetic cannabinoid, prescribed for nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy and used as an adjunct analgesic for nerve pain.

Omeprazole and Domperidone

This combination medication contains a proton pump inhibitor and antidopaminergic agent, prescribed for ulcers, indigestion and acid stomach.

Ondansetron

This medication is a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist, prescribed for nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery.

Palonosetron

This medication is 5-HT3 receptor blocker, prescribed for prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Prochlorperazine

This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia, severe nausea and vomiting.

Promethazine

This medication is an antihistamine and antiemetic, prescribed for allergic conditions, prevention of motion sickness, and to control nausea and vomiting during and after surgery.

Scopolamine

This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for prevention of symptoms of motion sickness such as nausea and vomiting, and recovery from anesthesia and surgery.

Thiethylperazine

This medication is a phenothiazine, prescribed for nausea and vomiting.

Trimethobenzamide

This medication is an antiemetic agent, prescribed for nausea and vomiting.
