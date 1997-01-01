Antiemetics

ICD Code -Y43.0

Aprepitant This medication is an antiemetic, prescribed for prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) for prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting and it is used with other medications to prevent nausea and vomiting that may occur within 24 hours after receiving cancer chemotherapy treatment.

Dimenhydrinate This medication is an antihistamine and anticholinergic agent, prescribed for nausea, vomiting, and dizziness caused by motion sickness.

Diphenidol This medication is an antiemetic and an antivertigo agent, prescribed for nausea and vomiting.

Dolasetron Mesylate Injection This medication is a serotonin 5-HT3 receptor antagonist, prescribed for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy.

Domperidone This medication is an antidopaminergic agent, used in treating nausea, vomiting, gastrointestinal problems and Parkinson’s disease.

Doxylamine Succinate and Pyridoxine Hydrochloride This combination medication is used to treat nausea and vomiting or morning sickness in pregnant women who do not respond to conservative management.

Dronabinol This medication is a cannabinoid, prescribed for nausea and vomiting due to cancer and chemotherapy and for anorexia (loss of appetite) in HIV patients.

Droperidol This medication is a tranquilizer (dopamine receptor antagonism), prescribed for nausea and vomiting.

Granisetron This medication is an antiemetic, prescribed for nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy drugs.

Hyoscine This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for gastrointestinal disorder and mydriasis.

Metoclopramide This medication is a gastrointestinal stimulant and antinauseant, prescribed for heartburn and esophagitis due to GERD and for treating patients who have gastroparesis (partial paralysis of the stomach) and prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy.

Nabilone This medication is a synthetic cannabinoid, prescribed for nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy and used as an adjunct analgesic for nerve pain.

Omeprazole and Domperidone This combination medication contains a proton pump inhibitor and antidopaminergic agent, prescribed for ulcers, indigestion and acid stomach.

Ondansetron This medication is a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist, prescribed for nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery.

Palonosetron This medication is 5-HT3 receptor blocker, prescribed for prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Prochlorperazine This medication is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia, severe nausea and vomiting.

Promethazine This medication is an antihistamine and antiemetic, prescribed for allergic conditions, prevention of motion sickness, and to control nausea and vomiting during and after surgery.

Scopolamine This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for prevention of symptoms of motion sickness such as nausea and vomiting, and recovery from anesthesia and surgery.

Thiethylperazine This medication is a phenothiazine, prescribed for nausea and vomiting.