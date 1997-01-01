Anti- Tuberculosis

ICD Code -Y40.5

Aminosalicylic Acid

ICD Code -Y40.6

Rifampin This medication is a rifamycin antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB).

Rifampin/INH/Pyrazinamide

Rifapentine This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB).

ICD Code -Y41.1

Cycloserine This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB).

Ethambutol This medication is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB).

Ethionamide Ethionamide is an antibiotic.

Isoniazid This medication is an antibiotic agent, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB) either alone or with other medications.

Pyrazinamide This medication is an anti-tuberculosis agent, prescribed for tuberculosis(TB).

Rifabutin This medication is a bactericidal antibiotic, prescribed for mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) disease in patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.