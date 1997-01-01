medindia
Anti- Inflammatory Agents


ICD Code -Y45.9


Alclometasone Dipropionate

This medication is a synthetic glucocorticoid steroid, used in dermatology conditionaconditions such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, actinic dermatitis, kiss-type allergy and skin itch.

Balsalazide

This medication is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for ulcerative colitis.

Benzydamine

This medication is a locally-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for painful musculoskeletal and soft tissue disorders and inflammation of the mouth and throat.

Butenafine

This medication is an antifungal, prescribed for dermatological infections such as tinea versicolor (rashes on the trunk region of the body), athlete’s foot, ringworm, and jock itch that prevent the growth of fungus.

Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate

This medication is a a type of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and acute shoulder pain.

Dexamethasone

Dexamethasone Oral

This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for certain conditions associated with decreased adrenal gland function.

Fluorometholone

This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for the swelling caused by infections, injury, surgery or other conditions.

Medrysone

Prednisolone Acetate

Prednisone

This medication regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines.

Roflumilast

This medication is a phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor, prescribed for lung inflammation in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Suprofen

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for reducing pain and inflammation in the eyes.

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide

This medication is an anti-inflammatory (steroidal), prescribed as adjunctive therapy for acute gouty arthritis, acute and subacute bursitis, acute nonspecific tenosynovitis, epicondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and synovitis of osteoarthritis.

Zileuton

This medication is a leukotriene synthesis inhibitor, prescribed for asthma.

NSAIDs - ICD Code -Y45.3


Aceclofenac

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain, ankylosing spondylitis and arthritis.

Celecoxib

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile arthritis, menstrual pain, and other pain.

Diacerein

This medication is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for osteoarthritis and chronic inflammatory arthritis.

Diclofenac Sodium and Misoprostol

This combination medication is an NSAID, prescribed for pain in the knee joints caused by osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in patients at high risk of developing NSAID-induced gastric and stomach ulcers and their complications.

Flurbiprofen

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by a breakdown of the lining of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis caused by swelling of the lining of the joints), inflammation of eye, dysmenorrhea.

Ketorolac

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for short-term management of severe pain, usually after surgery that requires analgesia (pain killer) at the opioid level and free from opioid side effects.

Ketorolac Trometamol Ophthalmic

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for post operative eye inflammation and pain.

Nepafenac ophthalmic

This medication is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for eye pain, redness, and swelling in patients who are recovering from cataract surgery.
