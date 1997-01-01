ACE Inhibitors
ICD Code -Y52.4
This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.
This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE inhibitor), prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension), congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction and kidney problems caused by diabetes.
This medication is an ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications.
This medication is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart failure and preventing kidney failure.
This medication is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.
This combination medication contains an ACE inhibitor and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for hypertension.
This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart failure either alone or with other medications.
This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, used alone or in combination with other medications to treat high blood pressure.