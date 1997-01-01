ACE Inhibitors

ICD Code -Y52.4

Benazepril This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Captopril This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE inhibitor), prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension), congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction and kidney problems caused by diabetes.

Enalapril This medication is an ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications.

Fosinopril This medication is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart failure and preventing kidney failure.

Lisinopril This medication is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Moexipril HCl Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets This combination medication contains an ACE inhibitor and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for hypertension.

Quinapril This medication is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart failure either alone or with other medications.