medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Dental News

Your Teeth can Tell if You are at Diabetes Risk

by Hannah Joy on  March 20, 2018 at 2:48 PM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Poor dental health can increase the risk of diabetes and one-third of Americans are expected to be affected by diabetes by 2050.

The results will be presented in a poster at ENDO 2018, the 100th annual meeting of the Endocrine Society in Chicago, Ill.
Your Teeth can Tell if You are at Diabetes Risk
Your Teeth can Tell if You are at Diabetes Risk

"The health of your teeth maybe a sign of your risk for diabetes," said lead author Raynald Samoa, M.D., an assistant professor in the Department of Diabetes, Endocrinology & Metabolism at City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, Calif.

"Our findings suggest that dental exams may provide a way to identify someone at risk for developing diabetes. We found a progressive positive relationship between worsening glucose tolerance and the number of missing teeth. Although a causal relationship cannot be inferred from this cross-sectional study, it demonstrates that poor dental outcome can be observed before the onset of overt diabetes," he said.

Samoa and colleagues investigated the impact of glucose tolerance on dental health in a representative population in the United States.

The researchers reviewed the records of 9,670 adults 20 years of age and above who were examined by dentists during the 2009-2014 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

They analyzed their reported body mass index (BMI) and glucose tolerance states by fasting plasma glucose, two-hour postchallenge plasma glucose, hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), established diabetes and whether the condition was treated with oral agents or insulin.

They recorded the numbers of missing teeth due to caries, or cavities, and periodontal disease for individual patients; and they determined the relationship between glucose tolerance and dental condition by considering age, gender, racial and ethnic group, family history of diabetes, smoking status, alcohol consumption, education and poverty index.

The authors found a progressive increase in the number of patients with missing teeth as glucose tolerance declined, from 45.57 percent in the group with normal glucose tolerance (NGT), to 67.61 percent in the group with abnormal glucose tolerance (AGT), to 82.87 percent in the group with diabetes mellitus (DM).

Except for gender, all other covariates had significant impact on the number of missing teeth.

The differences in the average number of missing teeth among the three glucose tolerance groups were significant: 2.26 in the NGT group, 4.41 in the AGT group and 6.80 in those with DM.

The authors wrote in their abstract that as far back as the 1930s, periodontal disease and dental caries have been suggested to be linked with diabetes, and that that by 2050, one-third of Americans are expected to be affected by diabetes.



Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Diabetes and Dental Health

Diabetes and Dental Health

Diabetes predisposes patients to oral and gum diseases like periodontitis, dental caries, oral thrush. Tight diabetes control is the key to prevent gum problems.

Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart?

Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart?

Oral health has been noted as the key factor before and after experiencing heart diseases. Maintaining good oral health can help prevent risks of heart diseases.

Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth

Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth

Good oral hygiene is the to healthy teeth during old age. Correct brushing techniques and regular dental check-ups can help keep dental problems at bay.

Dental Sealants

Dental Sealants

Dental sealants are considered as the quickest, safest and pain-free method to prevent cavities. Dental sealants are also known as pit and fissure sealants.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Loose Teeth

Loose Teeth

Looseness of teeth is caused by a disease of the periodontium and includes the tissues surrounding the teeth.

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.

Tooth Decay

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.

More News on:

Tongue Abnormalities Diabetic Retinopathy Loose Teeth Diabetes Diabetic Diet Tooth Decay Diabetes - Essentials Tooth Discoloration Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...