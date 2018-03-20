medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Thyroid Cancer Screening Improves with New Optical Modules

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  March 20, 2018 at 2:33 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New consistent and cost-effective device screening thyroid nodules for thyroid cancer has been developed by a team of international scientists. Patient's likelihood of recovery depends on early diagnosis of thyroid cancer. Current screening instruments can yield inaccurate results due to poor sensitivity. Incomplete information to make diagnostic decisions and recommend treatments can lead to patients receiving unnecessary surgeries or experiencing a reduced quality of life.
Thyroid Cancer Screening Improves with New Optical Modules
Thyroid Cancer Screening Improves with New Optical Modules

The research work is part of a Horizon 2020 European project titled, "Laser and Ultrasound Co-analyzer for Thyroid Nodules," or LUCA. They will present the project's progress at the OSA Biophotonics Congress: Optics in the Life Sciences meeting, Florida, 3-6 April 2018.

"The problem is in the poor specificity of the current approaches which leads to a significant number of unnecessary biopsies and surgeries," said Turgut Durduran, the project coordinator and professor at ICFO - Institute of Photonic Sciences, Barcelona, Spain. "Unfortunately, current imaging or screening modalities are not able to distinguish malignant nodules from benign nodules with a good specificity."

Standard thyroid screening methods currently involve an initial ultrasound with sub-optimal sensitivity and resolution. If the ultrasound detects an abnormal nodule, clinicians perform a fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB), to test for malignancy. But, FNAB results are often nondiagnostic or false positives. These inaccuracies can subject patients to unnecessary surgeries.

The LUCA project's aim is to develop a technology that improves data acquisition for medical professionals by simultaneously probing chemical constitution, water concentration, structure and hemodynamics, like blood flow and oxygenation, of tissue. This novel device builds on the current ultrasound standard with a 'hybrid optics/US [ultrasound] probe.'

The device's optical modules use near-infrared time-resolve spectroscopy (TRS) and diffuse correlation spectroscopy (DCS) to collect all the tissue data, each independently a commercial-level technology already. The DCS laser subsystem features a fiber coupled laser diode at 785 nanometers and custom developed driving and cooling electronics. The custom design cuts the device cost by 10-15 times that of a standard DCS laser system.

The optical module also collects data on chromophore concentrations, like water and lipids, through TRS. The TRS subsystem, which features photomultipliers and time-correlated single photon counting, also cuts the cost to about five times lower than commercially available equivalents.

According to the team, the high prevalence of thyroid nodules, at up to 76% of the population, means that even modest strategy improvements for characterizing lesions could have a major positive impact. And in fact, they have already seen how this optical innovation could impact patients' lives if it were in the clinic.

"In a pilot study, the mere fact that the ultrasound screening was carried out next to our measurements identified a malignant nodule in a healthy, young volunteer, and we have seen that many nodules that went all the way to a surgery turned out to be benign" said Durduran.

The scientists report that the LUCA project is also unique in the scope of collaboration across the scientific community. The consortium draws on academy, industry and clinical resources.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Congenital Hypothyroidism/Cretinism

Congenital Hypothyroidism/Cretinism

Congenital hypothyroidism is deficient thyroid hormone in newborns. It is critical for normal development. T3, T4 and TSH levels should be measured in all newborns.

Increased Level of Thyroid Messengers may Contribute to Infertility

Increased Level of Thyroid Messengers may Contribute to Infertility

Increased levels of thyroid precursors may affect a woman's ability to become pregnant, even though the hormone itself is within the normal range.

Taking Antithyroid Drugs During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Birth Defects

Taking Antithyroid Drugs During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Birth Defects

Exposure to antithyroid drugs (ATDs) like methimazole (MMI) or propylthiouracil (PTU) during the first trimester increases the risk for birth defects.

Natural Product to Treat Thyroid Disorder, Coming Soon

Natural Product to Treat Thyroid Disorder, Coming Soon

Bioactive molecule discovery from marine organisms acts as promising therapeutic agents against various diseases. CMFRI is all set to launch a natural product to treat thyroid disorder.

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland makes excessive thyroid hormone. Grave’s disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism

Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain, stiffness and cramping of muscles are some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Importance of Health Screening Tests

Importance of Health Screening Tests

Health screening, along with a healthy diet and exercise, is necessary for good health and a higher quality of life.

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as the ‘National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Program (NIDDCP)’.

Radiation Hazards

Radiation Hazards

Ionizing radiation can damage living tissue in the human body. It strips away electrons from atoms breaks some chemical bonds.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.

More News on:

Iodine Deficiency Disorder Hyperthyroidism Hypothyroidism Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Thyroid Cancer Radiation Hazards Importance of Health Screening Tests 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...