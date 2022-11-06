Why Medical Workforce Cannot Adequately Teach the Next Generation?

The Australian Medical Students' Association (AMSA) is significantly concerned about burnout among many medical professionals and the understated impacts on medical students and their medical education.
Recent stressors to Australia's health system alongside long-term unsustainable workforce planning have placed extreme pressure on the health workforce, leading to challenges to Australia's health system.
"What we are seeing currently is an extremely burnt-out medical profession, disastrous staff shortages, and intensified clinical demand due to influenza and COVID-19," said AMSA President Ms. Jasmine Davis
Impact Of Stressed Workforce On Medical FraternityA recent survey by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians found that 87% of doctors were experiencing burnout. Another study during the pandemic of over 9,000 healthcare workers found that 57% of the workforce was struggling with depression.
Some students are beginning to recognize the personal and structural impacts our overburdened healthcare system is having on doctors and healthcare workers universally.
Future Doctors' Life Is At StakeBeing taught by doctors who are underpaid, overworked, and burnt out makes us reflect on the viability and sustainability of our future careers.
Therefore, we must focus on alleviating the current workforce pressures and put in place structures to reduce burnout in the medical profession long-term.
This is not just to reduce the current burnout we are seeing, but also to ensure that students and trainees are getting the high-quality education necessary to have a sustainable, long and rewarding career in medicine.
AMSA is calling on the Federal, State, and Territory governments to work together to address the current workforce pressures as a matter of urgency and to commit to long-term sustainable workforce planning by funding the National Medical Workforce Strategy.
Such a measure would facilitate the collection of data that enables evidence-based workforce decision-making, which alleviates pressures where it is needed the most.
Source: Medindia