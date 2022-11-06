Why Medical Workforce Cannot Adequately Teach the Next Generation?

Advertisement

Future Doctors' Life Is At Stake

AMSA is concerned that the current crisis in the healthcare system is going to have extreme ramifications on students, doctors in training, and patient safety.Some students are beginning to recognize the personal and structural impacts our overburdened healthcare system is having on doctors and healthcare workers universally.Being taught by doctors who are underpaid, overworked, and burnt out makes us reflect on the viability and sustainability of our future careers.Therefore, we must focus on alleviating the current workforce pressures and put in place structures to reduce burnout in the medical profession long-term.This is not just to reduce the current burnout we are seeing, but also to ensure that students and trainees are getting the high-quality education necessary to have a sustainable, long and rewarding career in medicine.AMSA is calling on the Federal, State, and Territory governments to work together to address the current workforce pressures as a matter of urgency and to commit to long-term sustainable workforce planning by funding the National Medical Workforce Strategy.Such a measure would facilitate the collection of data that enables evidence-based workforce decision-making, which alleviates pressures where it is needed the most.Source: Medindia