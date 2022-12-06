Male Contraceptive Pills Show Promise

Male contraceptive drugs DMAU and 11 beta-MNTDC effectively reduce testosterone without causing unacceptable side effects, says a new study.



The drugs, called DMAU and 11 beta-MNTDC, are part of a class of drugs called progestogenic androgens. These drugs suppress testosterone, which lowers sperm count.

Male Contraception: New Findings

"Male contraception options are currently restricted to vasectomy and condoms and are thus extremely limited as compared to female options," said lead researcher Tamar Jacobsohn of the Contraceptive Development Program at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.