Junk Food Consumption Among Teenagers Declined During Pandemic

by Colleen Fleiss on June 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM
During the pandemic, the intake of ultra-processed foods among teenagers in the US dropped, revealed a study.

The study, presented at ENDO 2022, stated that the decline in junk food consumption among teenagers took place in the wake of several unprecedented changes brought by the pandemic, including the closure of schools, social restrictions, and the shift to working from home.

Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Heart Disease Risk

Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Heart Disease Risk


Researchers find link between ultra-processed food consumption and increased risk of heart disease and death
"We found that teenagers' consumption of these foods has decreased significantly during Covid-19," said lead researcher Maria Balhara of Broward College in Davie, Florida.

"Further, the decrease has been sustainable and continued its downward trend even after easing pandemic restrictions," Balhara added.

Ultra-Processed Food Consumption Among Teenagers

Previous research has found that ultra-processed food intake now comprises 67% of the adolescent diet.
Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers


Food addiction is a growing threat among teenagers. Find out how to combat the problem with preventive tips and strategies for overcoming food addiction.
For the study, published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, the team involved 452 participants ages 13 to 19.

The study found that after the Covid-19 restrictions were introduced, participants' average ultra-processed food consumption score dropped by nearly 6%, and it continued to decline as the Covid-19 restrictions later eased.

It is now almost 14% below the level it was before the pandemic began.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Junk Food

Quiz on Junk Food


"Every living cell in your body is made from the food you eat. If you consistently eat junk food then you'll have a junk body." - Jeanette Jenkins Junk food has become increasingly popular in India with many traditional dishes being adapted to suit the emerging fast food trend. International fast food chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Pizza Hut have hundreds of
Fast Foods

Fast Foods


Fast foods contain as much as 500 calories per serve which is even higher than the calories that a lunch or dinner should provide. Majority of Indians have a flawed perception of healthy food options.
