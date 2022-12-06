Junk Food Consumption Among Teenagers Declined During Pandemic

During the pandemic, the intake of ultra-processed foods among teenagers in the US dropped, revealed a study.
The study, presented at ENDO 2022, stated that the decline in junk food consumption among teenagers took place in the wake of several unprecedented changes brought by the pandemic, including the closure of schools, social restrictions, and the shift to working from home.
"We found that teenagers' consumption of these foods has decreased significantly during Covid-19," said lead researcher Maria Balhara of Broward College in Davie, Florida.
Ultra-Processed Food Consumption Among TeenagersPrevious research has found that ultra-processed food intake now comprises 67% of the adolescent diet.
For the study, published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, the team involved 452 participants ages 13 to 19.
The study found that after the Covid-19 restrictions were introduced, participants' average ultra-processed food consumption score dropped by nearly 6%, and it continued to decline as the Covid-19 restrictions later eased.
It is now almost 14% below the level it was before the pandemic began.
Source: IANS