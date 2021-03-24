Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Heart Disease Risk

Processing food removes beneficial nutrients by adding non-beneficial nutrients and food additives, and changing the physical structure of foods. Ultra-processed food consumption has also been linked to obesity, high blood pressure, metabolic syndrome and Type 2 diabetes.
Researchers analysed data from 3,003 middle-aged adults aged 53.5 years on average. More than 50% were female, 33.1% had undergone 16 years or more of education and two-thirds were either current or former smokers. Prevalence of diabetes (5.8%) and high blood pressure (19%) was higher among high consumers of ultra-processed foods than low consumers.
A food questionnaire was used to assess the diet of participants in which they reported the frequency of consumption of certain foods in the previous year. The questionnaire items were categorised into five groups -
1) Unprocessed or minimally processed foods - fresh, dry or frozen plant and animal foods
2) Processed culinary ingredients - table sugar, oils, fats, salts and other items
3) Processed foods - canned fish and vegetables and artisanal cheeses
4) Ultra-processed foods - industrial formulations made with no or minimal whole foods and produced with additives like flavorings or preservatives
5) Culinary preparations - mixed dishes that were indicated or assumed to be homemade with lack of detailed information
Incident hard CVD (sudden and non-sudden coronary death, heart attack and fatal/non-fatal stroke) and hard coronary heart disease (sudden and non-sudden coronary death and heart attack) were also examined.
During an average follow up of 18 years, 648 cardiovascular events (251 cases - hard CVD and 163 cases - hard CHD) and 713 deaths occurred (108 CVD deaths). Participants with highest ultra-processed food consumption had higher incidence rates than those with the least intake.
With each daily serving of ultra-processed food, hard CVD risk increased by 7%, hard CHD risk increased by 9%, overall CVD increased by 5%, and CVD mortality increased by 9%.
In addition, intake of bread was associated with an increased risk of hard CVD, hard CHD and overall mortality, and ultra-processed meat consumption was associated with an increased risk of hard CVD and overall CVD. Further, salty snack foods were associated with increased hard CVD and CHD risk, while low-calorie soft drinks were associated with increased overall CVD risk.
Study limitations include -
1) Observational nature of the study,
2) Potential for measurement error in dietary assessment
3) Under- and over-estimation of ultra-processed food intake due to misclassification
4) Limited generalizability due to primarily Caucasian participants with higher educational levels and income than general US population
Juul concludes, "Population-wide strategies such as taxation on sugar-sweetened beverages and other ultra-processed foods and recommendations regarding processing levels in national dietary guidelines are needed to reduce the intake of ultra-processed foods. Of course, we must also implement policies that increase the availability, accessibility and affordability of nutritious, minimally processed foods, especially in disadvantaged populations."
