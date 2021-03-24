Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Heart Disease Risk

Researchers analysed data from 3,003 middle-aged adults aged 53.5 years on average. More than 50% were female, 33.1% had undergone 16 years or more of education and two-thirds were either current or former smokers. Prevalence of diabetes (5.8%) and high blood pressure (19%) was higher among high consumers of ultra-processed foods than low consumers.A food questionnaire was used to assess the diet of participants in which they reported the frequency of consumption of certain foods in the previous year. The questionnaire items were categorised into five groups -1) Unprocessed or minimally processed foods - fresh, dry or frozen plant and animal foods2) Processed culinary ingredients - table sugar, oils, fats, salts and other items3) Processed foods - canned fish and vegetables and artisanal cheeses4) Ultra-processed foods - industrial formulations made with no or minimal whole foods and produced with additives like flavorings or preservatives5) Culinary preparations - mixed dishes that were indicated or assumed to be homemade with lack of detailed informationIncident hard CVD (sudden and non-sudden coronary death, heart attack and fatal/non-fatal stroke) and hard coronary heart disease (sudden and non-sudden coronary death and heart attack) were also examined.During an average follow up of 18 years, 648 cardiovascular events (251 cases - hard CVD and 163 cases - hard CHD) and 713 deaths occurred (108 CVD deaths). Participants with highest ultra-processed food consumption had higher incidence rates than those with the least intake.With each daily serving of ultra-processed food, hard CVD risk increased by 7%, hard CHD risk increased by 9%, overall CVD increased by 5%, and CVD mortality increased by 9%.In addition, intake of bread was associated with an increased risk of hard CVD, hard CHD and overall mortality, and ultra-processed meat consumption was associated with an increased risk of hard CVD and overall CVD. Further, salty snack foods were associated with increased hard CVD and CHD risk, while low-calorie soft drinks were associated with increased overall CVD risk.Study limitations include -1) Observational nature of the study,2) Potential for measurement error in dietary assessment3) Under- and over-estimation of ultra-processed food intake due to misclassification4) Limited generalizability due to primarily Caucasian participants with higher educational levels and income than general US populationJuul concludes,Source: Medindia