Women Experience Workplace Differences After MeToo Movement

The study involved two surveys - one for female employees and the other for both male and female managers. They were conducted in 2018, roughly one year after the #MeToo movement started.Over 1,800 female employees answered questions on their level of comfort and willingness to be mentored by an older male co-worker.Findings revealed that 38% of women (under 35 years) reported there are substantial differences in their interactions with males today than they were 1-2 years ago (before the movement). Only 11% of women reported an unwillingness to be mentored by an older male co-worker.In the second survey, 12 photographs of employees were presented to over 200 male and female managers and they were asked three mentoring questions for each photographed individual.Results showed that female managers had a greater willingness and likelihood to mentor female employees than male employees. Male managers were significantly less likely to -Mentor female employees,Work one-on-one with female employees with doors closedHave a late-night dinner with female employees.said Timming.Although participants were from the US, Timming said the findings were highly relevant in Australia and other countries that have experienced their own #MeToo movements.Timming added.The findings highlight the need to ensure that women don't miss out on workplace mentoring opportunities because males fear misconduct allegations.Source: Medindia