Promote Heart-Healthy Lifestyle in Schools can Prevent Cardiovascular Deaths

The
findings of the study are being presented at the Brazilian Congress of
Cardiology (SBC 2019). Additionally, as part of the ESC Global Activities
program, the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) is holding scientific
sessions in collaboration with the SBC.
The
SBC Goes to School Project
The
program is led by Dr. Carla Lantieri, a cardiologist at ABC
Medical School. It is an initiative of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology's
Committee of Children and Adolescents, and supported by the São Paulo Society
of Cardiology, the department of cardiology at ABC Medical School and the
Department of Education of the state of São Paulo.
- The study expects to enlist 3,000
teachers and students (monitors) to train and awareness about
heart disease and the risk factors
- These monitors will in turn, train nearly 63,000 students
between 6 to 18 years from 210 public schools in São Paulo state. The
novel program will begin on the 25th September, observed as School Heart
Day, when students will undergo baseline estimations of physical activity
and diet
- Following this, there will be
further education and frequent monitoring of diet and activity in students
- The training program hopes to
address seven risk factors (physical inactivity, stress, obesity, diet, smoking/other drugs,
diabetes, dyslipidemia and high blood pressure) as well as
two protective factors namely,
healthy diet and periodic physical activity.
- Schools should play an important role in encouraging
good eating habits and exercise. They will be helped by various
disciplines, including psychologists, dietitians,
cardiologists, nurses, and teachers.
Preliminary
baseline results revealed the following
- The average age was 13 years and 51%
were male
- The average time duration of
performing mild, moderate and vigorous physical activity over a week was
40, 60 and 60 minutes respectively
- The average time spent remaining
seated was 360 minutes per week
- Diet history of the previous day was
as follows
- Over 50% had consumed leafy
vegetables
- 91% carbohydrates like rice or pasta
- 70% legumes
- 69% had eaten fruit
- Nearly 80% had consumed meat/chicken
- Nearly 50% had consumed candy,
chocolates and sweets
- 42% had taken soft
drinks/sodas
- 39% had drunk powdered beverage
mixes
- 42% had consumed sausages
The
findings of the study suggest that physical activity was well below the WHO
recommendation of 360 minutes per week and consumption of processed and sugary foods was also significantly high
.
Scope
of the Study
In
summary, heart disease is on the rise
and creating
awareness and education about risk factors such as unhealthy diet consisting of
processed foods, a high carbohydrate diet
and a sedentary lifestyle should begin from an early age and parents and
teachers should play a major proactive role in preventing heart disease
in children in adult
life.
Reference :
- Tackling cardiovascular deaths requires urgent action in children - (https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/Tackling-cardiovascular-deaths-requires-urgent-action-in-children)
Source: Medindia