Promote Heart-Healthy Lifestyle in Schools can Prevent Cardiovascular Deaths

The SBC Goes to School Project

The study expects to enlist 3,000 teachers and students (monitors) to train and awareness about heart disease and the risk factors

These monitors will in turn, train nearly 63,000 students between 6 to 18 years from 210 public schools in São Paulo state. The novel program will begin on the 25th September, observed as School Heart Day, when students will undergo baseline estimations of physical activity and diet

Following this, there will be further education and frequent monitoring of diet and activity in students

The training program hopes to address seven risk factors (physical inactivity, stress, obesity, diet, smoking/other drugs, diabetes, dyslipidemia and high blood pressure) as well as two protective factors namely, healthy diet and periodic physical activity.

Schools should play an important role in encouraging good eating habits and exercise. They will be helped by various disciplines, including psychologists, dietitians, cardiologists, nurses, and teachers.

Preliminary baseline results revealed the following

The average age was 13 years and 51% were male

The average time duration of performing mild, moderate and vigorous physical activity over a week was 40, 60 and 60 minutes respectively

The average time spent remaining seated was 360 minutes per week

Diet history of the previous day was as follows

Over 50% had consumed leafy vegetables



91% carbohydrates like rice or pasta



70% legumes



69% had eaten fruit



Nearly 80% had consumed meat/chicken



Nearly 50% had consumed candy, chocolates and sweets



42% had taken soft drinks/sodas



39% had drunk powdered beverage mixes



42% had consumed sausages

Scope of the Study

School children will learn to classify foods as minimally, moderately or highly processed, the harms of consuming excessive carbohydrates and sugars and the importance of being physically active

Parents and teachers should play a proactive role

Children should be involved in cooking meals at home

Policymakers should enforce laws that prevent the sale of harmful processed and sugary foods to the general public, particularly schoolchildren

The findings of the study are being presented at the Brazilian Congress of Cardiology (SBC 2019). Additionally, as part of the ESC Global Activities program, the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) is holding scientific sessions in collaboration with the SBC.The program is led by Dr. Carla Lantieri, a cardiologist at ABC Medical School. It is an initiative of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology's Committee of Children and Adolescents, and supported by the São Paulo Society of Cardiology, the department of cardiology at ABC Medical School and the Department of Education of the state of São Paulo.The findings of the study suggest that physical activity was well below the WHO recommendation of 360 minutes per week and consumption of processed and sugary foods was also significantly high In summary, heart disease is on the rise and creating awareness and education about risk factors such as unhealthy diet consisting of processed foods, a high carbohydrate diet and a sedentary lifestyle should begin from an early age and parents and teachers should play a major proactive role in preventing heart disease in children in adult life.Source: Medindia