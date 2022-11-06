Bacteria Living in Your Vagina may Reduce the Risk of Preterm Birth

The vaginal microbiome plays an important role in a woman's reproductive health, and may influence the outcome of preterm birth complications, suggests a new study published in mSystems, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology.



How Important Is Vaginal Health For Pregnancy Complications?

Globally, preterm birth complications are the leading cause of death for children under the age of 5. Not everyone faces the same risk, though: In the United States, roughly 10% of pregnancies lead to preterm birth, but for Black women, that likelihood is 14%.After analyzing data from a large study on pregnant women in North Carolina, researchers found that participants with a high abundance of Lactobacillus crispatus were less likely to have a preterm birth. Researchers also stratified their findings by race and found evidence for the protective effect of L. crispatus in both White and Black populations.