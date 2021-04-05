Dr. Shaktheeswari Ravi
Highlights:
  • Neet-PG to be postponed for least 4 months
  • Medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties will be given priority in Govt. recruitments and bestowed upon PM’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman
  • Medical Interns & Final Year M.B.B.S students to be utilized for duties and tele-consultation respectively

On May 03, 2021, the Honorable Prime Minister of India reviewed the increased need of medical personnel for responding to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Several important decisions were taken today with the hopes of boosting the availability of medical personnel in Covid- 19 Workforce.

Details Of Key Decisions Are Given Below:

A. Relaxation/ Extension of NEET-PG Examination
NEET-Post Graduate Medical Entrance Examination to be Postponed by at Least 4 Months

Considering the massive surge of Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the exam will be postponed and will not be held before 31st August, 2021. At least one-month of intimation will be provided to the NEET-PG aspirants, before the announcement of the Examination.


The State/UT Governments are to make all efforts to reach out to prospective NEET aspirants/post MBBS doctors to join the Covid-19 workforce.

The Government may now also deploy Medical Interns in Covid Management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of their clinical rotations.

The services of Final Year MBBS Students can also be utilized for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases, after due orientation by and under supervision of Faculty.

It is to be noted that the Neet-PG exam was postponed indefinitely for the second time on April 15, 2021.

Continuation of services of Final Year PGs:

The duties of Final Year PG Students (Broad as well as Super-Speciality) as residents may continue to be utilized until fresh batches of PG students have joined. Likewise, senior residents/registrars may continue to be utilized until new recruitments are made.

Nursing Personnel:

B.Sc./GNM Qualified Nurses may be utilized in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of Senior Doctors and Nurses. Students awaiting Final Year Exam may also be given full time Covid Nursing duties at various Government/Private facilities under the supervision of Senior Faculty.

The additional human resource thus mobilized, will be used only in facilities for managing Covid.

B. Incentives/ Recognition of Service

The individuals providing services in Covid-19 management will be given priority in forthcoming regular Government recruitments after they complete a minimum of 100 days of Covid-duty.

Medical Students/Professionals who are sought to be engaged in the frontlines will be suitably vaccinated.

All Health Professionals thus engaged will be covered under the Insurance Scheme of Government of Heath Workers engaged in fighting Covid-19.

All such professionals who sign up for a minimum of 100 days of Covid-duty and complete it successfully will also be given the Prime Minister's Distinguished Covid National Service Samman from Government of India.

The vacant posts of doctors, nurses, allied professionals and other healthcare staff in Health and Medical departments to be filled through accelerated processes within 45 days through contractual appointments, based on NHM norms.

The above said incentives are to be considered by the State/UTs to maximise manpower availability.

Editor: Medical Student forums are flooded with thousands of queries over several social media platforms.

A sort of panic and despair has taken over. Kindly wait for more official updates. Refrain from unwanted chatter and negative speculations.

Stay Safe and be on the watch out for official notifications ONLY.

Reference:
  1. Source: PIB Delhi- Release ID: 1715667


Source: Medindia

