Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Kesavan K.E.T.. (2022, June 02). Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2022: New Regulations . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 02, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/registered-medical-practitioner-professional-conduct-regulations-2022-new-regulations-207400-1.htm.

MLA Kesavan K.E.T.. "Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2022: New Regulations". Medindia. Jun 02, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/registered-medical-practitioner-professional-conduct-regulations-2022-new-regulations-207400-1.htm>.

Chicago Kesavan K.E.T.. "Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2022: New Regulations". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/registered-medical-practitioner-professional-conduct-regulations-2022-new-regulations-207400-1.htm. (accessed Jun 02, 2022).

Harvard Kesavan K.E.T.. 2021. Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2022: New Regulations. Medindia, viewed Jun 02, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/registered-medical-practitioner-professional-conduct-regulations-2022-new-regulations-207400-1.htm.