Why Cognitive Problems Have Spiked in Younger Americans

Rise in subjective cognitive problems for adults under 40 is tangible; need for more research on future employment impact.

Sharp rise in memory and thinking problems among U.S. adults, study finds



#Adults with net income under $35,000 displayed the steepest increase in self-reported #mental_disability rates (8.8% to 12.6%), compared to those with income over $75,000. #YoungAdults #CognitiveDecline #BrainHealth #PublicHealth’

Why Cognitive Disability Rates are Doubling for Younger Adults

Income and Education Drive the Stark Rise in Cognitive Health

Cognitive Disability Rates Based on Race and Ethnicity

American Indian and Alaska Native adults: highest prevalence, from 7.5% to 11.2%

Hispanic adults: from 6.8% to 9.9%

Black adults: from 7.3% to 8.2%

White adults: from 4.5% to 6.3%

Asian adults: from 3.9% to 4.8%

What's Beyond the Numbers: Possible Causes and Study Limitations

