Why Cognitive Problems Have Spiked in Younger Americans

Rise in subjective cognitive problems for adults under 40 is tangible; need for more research on future employment impact.
A significant trajectory shows that younger U.S. adults, specifically who are under 40 are progressively reporting cognitive issues like difficulty in concentration and making decisions (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Sharp rise in memory and thinking problems among U.S. adults, study finds
Go to source). The finding is based on a new study published in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Researchers scrutinized around 4.5 million survey responses (2013 - 2023) to track self-disclosed cognitive disability, excluding the data reporting on depression (from 2020), due to COVID-19's distinct effects.
‘Did You Know?
#Adults with net income under $35,000 displayed the steepest increase in self-reported #mental_disability rates (8.8% to 12.6%), compared to those with income over $75,000. #YoungAdults #CognitiveDecline #BrainHealth #PublicHealth’
#Adults with net income under $35,000 displayed the steepest increase in self-reported #mental_disability rates (8.8% to 12.6%), compared to those with income over $75,000. #YoungAdults #CognitiveDecline #BrainHealth #PublicHealth’
Why Cognitive Disability Rates are Doubling for Younger Adults“Challenges with memory and thinking have emerged as a leading health issue reported by U.S. adults,” said study author Adam de Havenon, MD, MS, of Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology.
“Our study shows that these difficulties may be becoming more widespread, especially among younger adults, and that social and structural factors likely play a key role.”
The rate of cognitive disability in the U.S. rose from 5.3% in 2013 to 7.4% in 2023, with the first increase appearing in 2016. The largest increase was among adults ages under 40.
For this group, the rate nearly doubled — climbing from 5.1% to 9.7%. In contrast, rates among those age 70 and older declined slightly, from 7.3% in 2013 to 6.6% over the same period.
Income and Education Drive the Stark Rise in Cognitive HealthWhile the survey is not a measure of cognitive impairment, de Havenon noted the growing prevalence of self-reported cognitive disability in younger adults reflects important public health trends.
Researchers found adults with household incomes below $35,000 consistently reported the highest rates—rising from 8.8% to 12.6% over the study period. By contrast, those with incomes over $75,000 had substantially lower rates, increasing only from 1.8% to 3.9%.
For education, rates among adults without a high school diploma rose from 11.1% to 14.3% while rates among college graduates rose from 2.1% to 3.6% over the study period.
Cognitive Disability Rates Based on Race and EthnicityWhile most of the respondents were white, rates rose across nearly all racial and ethnic groups:
- American Indian and Alaska Native adults: highest prevalence, from 7.5% to 11.2%
- Hispanic adults: from 6.8% to 9.9%
- Black adults: from 7.3% to 8.2%
- White adults: from 4.5% to 6.3%
- Asian adults: from 3.9% to 4.8%
“We need to better understand and address the underlying social and economic factors that may be driving this trend.”
What's Beyond the Numbers: Possible Causes and Study Limitations“More research is also needed to understand what’s driving the large increase in rates among younger adults, given the potential long-term implications for health, workforce productivity and health care systems,” de Havenon continued.
“It could reflect actual changes in brain health, better awareness and willingness to report problems, or other health and social factors. But regardless of possible causes, the rise is real—and it’s especially pronounced in people under 40.”
A limitation of the study was that data was gathered through telephone surveys and people providing responses may not have recalled all information accurately. Another limitation was the broad definition of disability.
Reference:
- Sharp rise in memory and thinking problems among U.S. adults, study finds - (https://www.aan.com/PressRoom/home/PressRelease/5286)