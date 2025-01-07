About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Unlock Better Brain Health With Mediterranean Diet

Written by Swethapriya Sampath
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Jan 7 2025 10:13 AM

Mediterranean diet enhances brain health by altering gut bacteria, improving memory, and cognitive performance, and reducing disease risk.

Unlock Better Brain Health With Mediterranean Diet
Highlights:
  • Mediterranean diet promotes heart health and reduces chronic disease risks
  • It improves memory and cognitive performance by balancing gut bacteria
  • Following the diet boosts performance and lowers dementia risk
Mediterranean diet is a healthy eating pattern of consuming whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, and nuts while limiting processed foods, red meats, sea foods, and dairy products.
A new study suggests the Mediterranean diet can improve brain health by changing gut bacteria's balance. The research was conducted at Tulane University School of Medicine and published in Gut Microbes Reports (1 Trusted Source
Comparison between two divergent diets, Mediterranean and Western, on gut microbiota and cognitive function in young sprague dawley rats

Go to source).


Daily Calorie Requirement for Age and Lifestyle
Daily Calorie Requirement for Age and Lifestyle
Daily Calorie Requirement for Age and Lifestyle Calculator displays the amount of calories needed daily for different age groups from childhood to old age based on their physical activity.
Advertisement

Healthy Eating Trend from Greece and Italy

The Mediterranean diet became popular in the 1990s as a healthy way of eating inspired by the traditional food habits of Greece and Italy. Italy. While Mediterranean cuisine includes healthy and flavourful dishes from countries around the Mediterranean Sea, like Spain, Turkey, and Morocco.

The practice of eating a Mediterranean diet has shown evidence that it could lead to reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and early death.


Advertisement
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

How the Mediterranean Diet Improves Gut Health and Memory

According to the research, following a Mediterranean diet developed different gut bacteria patterns to those eating a Western diet. This change in bacterial composition correlated with better memory and cognitive performance.

What we eat affects brain function and dietary choices can influence cognitive performance by reshaping the gut microbiome. The mice study found that rats fed with a Mediterranean-style diet rich in olive oil, fish, and fiber for 14 weeks showed an increase in four beneficial bacteria while a decrease in five other less beneficial bacteria.

The researchers used young rats with equivalent age to 18-year-old humans to find the effects of diet during a critical developmental period. The diet was based on human consumption with the ingredients reflecting the complexity of human diets.


Advertisement
Mediterranean Diet: A Lifesaver for Cancer Survivors
Mediterranean Diet: A Lifesaver for Cancer Survivors
Can a Mediterranean diet help cancer survivors? Yes, a new study shows it can reduce mortality and improve heart health in those diagnosed with cancer.

Boosting Brain Health and Cognitive Performance

The bacterial changes were linked to improved performance on maze challenges designed to test memory and learning. Higher levels of bacteria such as Candidatus Saccharimonas were associated with better cognitive performance, while increased levels of other bacteria, such as Bifidobacterium showed poorer memory function.

Following the diet also showed improved working memory and better cognitive flexibility. It is the ability to adapt to new information. Bad LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein) cholesterol was also maintained at lower levels.


Pesco-Mediterranean Diet Reduces Heart Disease Risk
Pesco-Mediterranean Diet Reduces Heart Disease Risk
Consuming a Pesco-Mediterranean diet rich in plant-based foods, fish, nuts, and extra-virgin olive oil with time-restricted fasting can lower heart disease risk.

Mediterranean Diet for Healthy Lifestyle

The biological effects of eating a Mediterranean diet can improve educational performance in adolescents, and work performance in younger adults. It also lowers the risk of dementia.

Some of the must-include items in a Mediterranean diet are:
  • Olive oil as a fat source
  • More vegetables, fruits, and whole grains
  • High fibre-rich plant sources
  • Less seafood, lean proteins, red meat, and saturated fats
It is important to consult with a dietitian before making changes to your diet plan. Following a healthy and balanced diet can give tremendous health benefits and improve overall well-being.

Reference:
  1. Comparison between two divergent diets, Mediterranean and Western, on gut microbiota and cognitive function in young sprague dawley rats - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/29933935.2024.2439490)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education