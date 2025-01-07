Unlock Better Brain Health With Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet enhances brain health by altering gut bacteria, improving memory, and cognitive performance, and reducing disease risk.
- Mediterranean diet promotes heart health and reduces chronic disease risks
- It improves memory and cognitive performance by balancing gut bacteria
- Following the diet boosts performance and lowers dementia risk
Comparison between two divergent diets, Mediterranean and Western, on gut microbiota and cognitive function in young sprague dawley rats
Healthy Eating Trend from Greece and ItalyThe Mediterranean diet became popular in the 1990s as a healthy way of eating inspired by the traditional food habits of Greece and Italy. Italy. While Mediterranean cuisine includes healthy and flavourful dishes from countries around the Mediterranean Sea, like Spain, Turkey, and Morocco.
The practice of eating a Mediterranean diet has shown evidence that it could lead to reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and early death.
How the Mediterranean Diet Improves Gut Health and MemoryAccording to the research, following a Mediterranean diet developed different gut bacteria patterns to those eating a Western diet. This change in bacterial composition correlated with better memory and cognitive performance.
What we eat affects brain function and dietary choices can influence cognitive performance by reshaping the gut microbiome. The mice study found that rats fed with a Mediterranean-style diet rich in olive oil, fish, and fiber for 14 weeks showed an increase in four beneficial bacteria while a decrease in five other less beneficial bacteria.
The researchers used young rats with equivalent age to 18-year-old humans to find the effects of diet during a critical developmental period. The diet was based on human consumption with the ingredients reflecting the complexity of human diets.
Boosting Brain Health and Cognitive PerformanceThe bacterial changes were linked to improved performance on maze challenges designed to test memory and learning. Higher levels of bacteria such as Candidatus Saccharimonas were associated with better cognitive performance, while increased levels of other bacteria, such as Bifidobacterium showed poorer memory function.
Following the diet also showed improved working memory and better cognitive flexibility. It is the ability to adapt to new information. Bad LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein) cholesterol was also maintained at lower levels.
Mediterranean Diet for Healthy LifestyleThe biological effects of eating a Mediterranean diet can improve educational performance in adolescents, and work performance in younger adults. It also lowers the risk of dementia.
Some of the must-include items in a Mediterranean diet are:
- Olive oil as a fat source
- More vegetables, fruits, and whole grains
- High fibre-rich plant sources
- Less seafood, lean proteins, red meat, and saturated fats
Reference:
