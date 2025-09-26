Can DNA From Urine Act Like A Window Into Your Health?

Urine DNA fragments may provide vital clues about your health.

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) is the minute fragments of DNA that are constantly shed into blood and urine by our body. In comparison to normal DNA confined in cells, cfDNA is free-floating and has handy information regarding our health. Urine cfDNA is currently under investigation as a potent, non-invasive health biomarker due to the ease of collection, safety, and painlessness of urine collection ().A total of sixty-five participants (aged 21–40 years; 57 % male and 43 % female) undergoing routine health examinations were randomly selected from outpatients undergoing routine health examinations at Wenzhou People's Hospital between October and December 2023, with a mean body mass index (BMI) of 22.48 kg/m2. While analysing the urine samples, researchers found that urine cfDNA exists inInterestingly, the source of the DNA also matters:Researchers can better understand the origin of DNA and how it might reflect different biological processes owing to this differentiation.The study showed that cf-mtDNA is more clinically relevant than cf-nDNA. In healthy people:It implies that the mitochondrial DNA fragmented in urine may be applied to track immune balance and overall health.How urine samples are collected and stored makes a big difference. The best method included:Without proper handling, cfDNA can degrade or get contaminated, reducing accuracy.Urine cfDNA testing has big potential because it’s:It may be applied to detect cancer, track kidney illness, track transplant, and even routine health examinations.DNA fragments that can be described as health fingerprints are found in urine in abundance. Although both nuclear and mitochondrial DNA are found, short fragments of mitochondrial DNA appear to be the most promising biomarker. With better collection and processing methods, urine cfDNA could soon become a routine tool for early disease detection and health monitoring right from a simple urine sample!Source-Department of Clinical Laboratory, Wenzhou People's Hospital