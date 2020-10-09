Weight Stigma can Predict Emotional Distress and Binge Eating During COVID-19

Researchers wanted to learn whether weight mistreatment could predict health behaviors during COVID-19 that might worsen health, mainly in this time period of increased anxiety and stress for many people. The findings of the study are published in the journal
.
‘People who encountered weight stigma prior to the COVID pandemic are three times more likely to engage in binge eating during the pandemic.
’
584 young adults joined in the population-based longitudinal EAT (Eating and Activity over Time) 2010-2018 study, who were asked to finish a follow-up survey during the COVID-19 outbreak. Weight stigma previously reported by these participants in 2018 was considered as a predictor of binge eating, physical activity, eating to cope, depressive symptoms, and stress during COVID-19.
The study recognized weight stigma, independent of BMI, as a factor that may worsen eating behaviors and emotional distress for young adults during this pandemic.
Source: Medindia