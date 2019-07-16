medindia

Weight Stigma Attributed to Internalized Fat-shaming

by Mary Selvaraj on  July 16, 2019 at 10:50 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Individuals who experienced weight stigma internalized weight bias and may have worse long-term weight loss outcomes with increased risk for cardiovascular and metabolic disease. These individuals had similar characteristics in that they were young, female, had higher BMI and early age of onsets, such as childhood or teens.
Weight Stigma Attributed to Internalized Fat-shaming
Weight Stigma Attributed to Internalized Fat-shaming

Weight bias is a common form of prejudice against people who are viewed as having excess weight. Some individuals who struggle with weight may internalize the stigma directed toward them, blaming and devaluing themselves because of their weight. While it's known that weight "self-stigma" is associated with poor mental and physical health, it isn't clear who is most prone to this internalization. In a new study published today in Obesity Science and Practice, researchers at Penn Medicine and the University of Connecticut Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity surveyed more than 18,000 adults enrolled in the commercial weight management program WW International (formerly Weight Watchers Inc.), and found that participants who internalized weight bias the most tended to be younger, female, have a higher body mass index (BMI), and have an earlier onset of their weight struggle. Participants who were black or had a romantic partner had lower levels of internalization.

Show Full Article


"We don't yet know why some people who struggle with their weight internalize society's stigma and others do not," said the study's lead author Rebecca Pearl, PhD, an assistant professor of Psychology in Psychiatry in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. "These findings represent a first step toward helping us identify, among people trying to manage their weight, who may be most likely to self-stigmatize. People who are trying to lose weight may be among the most vulnerable to weight self-stigma, but this issue is rarely discussed in treatment settings."

Research has found that, beyond the effects of BMI and depression, self-directed weight stigma is associated with increased risk for cardiovascular and metabolic disease. In this study--the largest investigation of weight self-stigma in the world--researchers surveyed adults to identify key characteristics and experiences of people who internalize weight bias.

Participants recalled when in their life they experienced weight stigma from other people, how frequent and how upsetting the experiences were, and who it was that called them names, rejected them, or denied them an opportunity simply because of their weight. Results showed that almost two-thirds of the participants reported experiencing weight stigma at least once in their life, and almost half reported experiencing these events when they were children or teens. The researchers examined the relationships between these experiences and levels of self-directed stigma.

Participants who reported experiencing weight stigma from others had higher levels of internalized weight bias than those who reported no experiences of weight stigma. Researchers say this was particularly true for participants who had weight-stigmatizing experiences early in life and continued to have these upsetting experiences as adults. People who experienced weight stigma from family members or friends, or from those in their workplace, community, or health care setting, also had greater evidence of weight self-stigma compared to participants who did not encounter weight stigma from those sources.

"Our findings can inform ways to support people who are experiencing or internalizing weight stigma, including opportunities to address weight stigma as part of weight management and healthy lifestyle programs," said the study's principal investigator Rebecca Puhl, PhD, a professor of Human Development and Family Sciences at the University of Connecticut.

The study sample, although the largest to date, represented only a small percentage of WW members, so the findings may not generalize to all members or to adults trying to lose weight in other ways. Some prior research has suggested that people who internalize weight bias may have worse long-term weight loss outcomes, but more research on this topic is needed.

In addition, Pearl's team is developing a psychological intervention for weight self-stigma that can be incorporated into weight management.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Fat Shaming can Make Obese Kids Gain More Weight

Stop fat shaming: Being teased about weight can make obese kids even more fatter, reveals a new study.

Celebrity Fat Shaming can Cause Implicit Anti-Fat Attitudes in Women

Instances of celebrity fat-shaming may make women more judgemental of body shapes by subtly altering their attitudes towards weight, finds a new study.

Obesity Risk: Common Health Promotion Tactics at Work May Increase Weight Stigma, Discrimination

Common tactics for health promotion at work may increase weight stigma, thereby increasing obesity risk and decreasing overall well-being, reveals a new study.

Negative Health Consequences of Rejection Due to One's Weight

Imagine yourself in a speed-dating situation - five minutes to impress, or not, the person across the table from you.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Living-donor Liver Transplant Offers Many Advantages over Deceased Donor

Home Remedies for Ear Blockage

Nutrition Care Process to Empower Dieticians - Interview With Dr. Esther Myers at ISPEN 2019
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive