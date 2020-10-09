by Iswarya on  September 10, 2020 at 12:17 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Young Adults with Raised BP may Have Increased Risk of Later Heart Problems
Young adults with elevated blood pressure (hypertension) might have a slightly raised risk of heart diseases such as coronary heart disease, stroke in later life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The BMJ.

But the experts stress that the absolute risk is low. Because the evidence for blood pressure-lowering therapy in young adults is limited, active interventions should be cautious, they say.

The link between hypertension and heart disease risk has long been recognized, but most researches have included only middle-aged or older people.


Yet hypertension levels among young adults have been growing in recent years, so further study is needed to assess cardiovascular events' future risk in young adults with high blood pressure.

The risk of cardiovascular events in adults aged 18-45 with increased blood pressure was investigated by researchers in China.

The results show a graded, progressive relationship between blood pressure categories and raised risk of cardiovascular events.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.
READ MORE
Recent Approaches in Hypertension and Diabetes
Hypertension is defined as blood pressure is greater than equal to 140/90 mm Hg. Diabetes mellitus is a group of metabolic disorders characterized by increased blood sugar.
READ MORE
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
READ MORE
Five Healthy Lifestyle Modifications that Lower Hypertension Risk
Lifestyle modifications could help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases. Find out what possible changes can help you maintain healthy heart.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure
Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisFruits to Help Lower Blood PressurePericarditis