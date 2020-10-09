Young Adults with Raised BP may Have Increased Risk of Later Heart Problems

The link between hypertension and heart disease risk has long been recognized, but most researches have included only middle-aged or older people.
‘Young adults with elevated blood pressure might have a slightly increased risk of cardiovascular events in later life.’
Yet hypertension levels among young adults have been growing in recent years, so further study is needed to assess cardiovascular events' future risk in young adults with high blood pressure.
The risk of cardiovascular events in adults aged 18-45 with increased blood pressure was investigated by researchers in China.
The results show a graded, progressive relationship between blood pressure categories and raised risk of cardiovascular events.
Source: Medindia