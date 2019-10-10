medindia
World Obesity Day - Time to Take Action

World Obesity Day - Time to Take Action

Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman, MD, DCP, DNB (Path)
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 10, 2019 at 4:15 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Obesity Day observed globally since 2015 on the 11th October to educate and raise awareness among the general public about the dangers of obesity and ways to control the growing epidemic
  • Obesity is one of the main risk factors of several chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, kidney and liver disease
  • Approximately 2.8 million persons die each year due to obesity-related illnesses and now obesity has been recognized as a chronic potentially life-threatening disease that should be addressed by health personnel and policymakers at the highest level
World Obesity Day observed on 11th October is an initiative of the World Obesity Federation to push efforts aimed at raising awareness about as well as prevention and treating obesity. By 2018, the campaign had reached over 10 million people across the world and continues to stride forward.

Broad Objectives of World Obesity Day

  • Raise awareness and educate the public about the dangers of obesity
  • Support the campaigns of organizations advocating obesity-related problems
  • Urge governments and policymakers to become involved in the global war against obesity
  • To motivate people to follow a balanced diet reduce sedentary lifestyle habits and participate in some regular physical activity to stay fit and healthy
  • Encouraging individuals to share their experiences and stories on successfully overcoming obesity
World Obesity Day - Time to Take Action

How We Can Raise Awareness About Dangers of Obesity

  • Download campaign material and posters and messages from the official website and share widely on social media such as Facebook and Twitter about the harms of obesity and ways to prevent or reduce its incidence
  • Hospitals and clinics must display prominent messages about obesity, ways to lose weight and offer free counseling to the public about measures to tackle obesity
  • Print and visual media, as well as radio stations, must carry educational programs and discussions related to obesity and other obesity-related health problems
  • Form support groups in your community to provide a platform for persons with weight issues to discuss their struggles and learn from the experiences of others
  • Governments and local administration must regulate the sale of foods rich in trans fats, and thereby reducing obesity risk, especially among adolescents and kids
  • Parents and teachers should educate kids on making the right food choices, avoiding highly-processed junk foods and engaging in daily sports and exercise
  • Help a friend or family member suffering from obesity or overweight to lose weight without being judgmental
  • Making obesity a stigma defeats the purpose of the campaign since it discourages persons from seeking treatment for the condition


Show Full Article


Obesity Facts & Figures

Dangers of Obesity

Excess body weight can lead to a wide range of health problems and complications such as In conclusion, obesity has now become more common and considered a potentially life-threatening condition. However, it is preventable through healthy living and needs to be addressed urgently to improve the health of the population through education and awareness campaigns. On this World Obesity Day, let us all unite in the war against obesity to live a longer and healthier life.

References :
  1. Prevention of Obesity - (https://www.worldobesity.org/about/about-obesity/prevention-of-obesity)
  2. World Obesity Day - How to Get Involved - (https://www.obesityday.worldobesity.org/take-action)
  3. World Obesity Day - (https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/HealthAwareness/healthDay/2019/Pages/HealthDay-2019-10-11.aspx)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Foods to Help You Lose Weight

Fad diet, tried them all but did not get the expected results? Here's why. Developing healthier eating habits will not only help you lose weight, but help you ward off inflammation.

Abdominal Obesity: Major Risk Factor for Premature Death

General and abdominal obesity were strongly associated with mortality among Mexican adults. Each 5 kg/m2 increase in BMI above 25 kg/m2 was associated with a 30 percent increase in mortality.

Obesity Incidence Higher in Rural Than Urban Population

Obesity rates are rising faster in rural areas than urban areas disproving long-held notions about urban population having increased rates of obesity following a recent study based on global body mass index (BMI) trends.

Eating Nuts Every Day can Help You Lose Weight

Are nuts good for weight loss? Yes, people who regularly snack on a variety of nuts are less likely to gain weight. So, hurry up, grab some nuts every day to fight obesity.

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityBulimia NervosaBody Mass IndexLiposuctionBattle of the BulgeDiabesityHunger Fullness and Weight ControlDiet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight LossDiabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

What's New on Medindia

Effects of Indian Gooseberry on Health and Disease

South Beach Diet

World Mental Health Day: Focus on Suicide Prevention

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive