World Obesity Day - Time to Take Action

Highlights
:
World Obesity Day
- World Obesity Day observed globally since 2015 on the 11th October to educate and raise awareness among the
general public about the dangers of obesity and ways to control the
growing epidemic
- Obesity is one of
the main risk factors of several chronic diseases such as heart disease,
cancer, diabetes, kidney and liver disease
- Approximately 2.8
million persons die each year due to obesity-related illnesses and now obesity has been recognized as a
chronic potentially life-threatening disease that should be addressed by health
personnel and policymakers at the highest level
observed on 11th October
is an
initiative of the World Obesity Federation to push efforts aimed at raising
awareness about as well as prevention and treating obesity. By 2018, the
campaign had reached over 10 million people across the world and continues to
stride forward.
Broad Objectives of World Obesity Day
- Raise awareness
and educate the public about the
dangers of obesity
- Support the
campaigns of organizations advocating obesity-related problems
- Urge governments
and policymakers to become involved in the global war against obesity
- To motivate
people to follow a balanced diet reduce sedentary lifestyle habits
and participate in some regular physical activity to stay fit and healthy
- Encouraging
individuals to share their experiences and stories on successfully overcoming
obesity
How We Can Raise Awareness About Dangers of
Obesity
- Download campaign
material and posters and messages from the official website and share
widely on social media such as Facebook and Twitter about the harms of
obesity and ways to prevent or reduce its incidence
- Hospitals and
clinics must display prominent messages about obesity,
ways to lose weight and offer free counseling to the public about measures to tackle obesity
- Print and visual
media, as well as radio
stations, must carry educational
programs and discussions related to obesity and other
obesity-related health problems
- Form support
groups in your community to provide a platform for persons with weight
issues to discuss their struggles and learn from the experiences of others
- Governments and
local administration must regulate the sale of foods rich in trans fats, and thereby reducing obesity
risk, especially among adolescents and kids
- Parents and
teachers should educate kids on making the right food
choices, avoiding highly-processed junk foods and engaging
in daily sports and exercise
- Help a friend or
family member suffering from obesity or overweight to lose weight without
being judgmental
- Making obesity a
stigma defeats the purpose of the campaign since it discourages persons from
seeking treatment for the condition
‘Obesity has become a global health burden, thereby increasing the risk of developing a wide range of chronic diseases. On the other hand, being obese and overweight can also affect both physical as well as mental wellbeing of a person. Therefore, on this World Obesity Day, let us all unite together and take an extra mile to end weight stigma and tackle obesity.’
Obesity Facts & Figures
Dangers of Obesity
Excess
body weight can lead to a wide range of health problems and complications such
as
In conclusion, obesity has now
become
more common and considered a potentially life-threatening
condition.
However, it is preventable through healthy living and needs to
be addressed urgently to improve the health of the population through education
and awareness campaigns. On this World Obesity Day, let us
all unite in the war against obesity to live a longer and healthier
life. References :
Source: Medindia