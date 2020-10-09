Age of First Menstrual Period Determines Heart Health in Women

Ideal heart health lowers the risk of other conditions like cancer, cognitive impairment, and depression. For ideal heart health, factors such as blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose levels, behavioral and lifestyle factors like cigarette smoking, diet, and exercise are taken into account.A study involving more than 20,000 women found that increase in the age at menarche is significantly associated with increase in heart health in women. The study also found major age differences in the association. The association between menarche and ideal cardiovascular health was more evident in young women, not in older women.This suggests that age at menarche may not be a major predictor of heart health in older women.Similarly, it was found that the protective effects of late menarche on heart health were more evident in women between the ages of 25 to 44 years, whereas the detrimental effects of early menarche were only seen in those aged 25 to 34 years.says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.Source: Medindia