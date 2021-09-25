About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Ways to Reduce Emergency Department (ED) Burden

by Dr Jayashree on September 25, 2021 at 12:09 AM
Font : A-A+

Ways to Reduce Emergency Department (ED) Burden

During the first wave of the pandemic, most patients either presented to an emergency department (ED) or tried to avoid the ED by seeking health care with alternatives such as a General practitioner (GP) telehealth or GP face-to-face appointment, according to a study published in JMIR Human Factors.

Researchers at Flinders University surveyed 1289 adult Australians who experienced a health issue for which they would usually have gone to the ED.

Advertisement


The survey, which asked about their experiences and satisfaction with the health care they received, found 35% (or 450 patients) contacted another health care provider, of whom 40% (or 179 patients) were able to avoid presenting to an ED.

"This means 14% or 1 in 7 of all respondents sought health care from an alternative source to the ED and avoided presenting at an ED," says Professor of Health Economics Jonathan Karnon, a director of the Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute, Flinders University.
Advertisement

The avoidance of an ED presentation suggests that around 1 in 7 patients with a perceived need for emergency care can be cared for outside of an ED satisfactorily.

The study findings also found that 1 in 10 people avoided seeking any health care for their issue. These people were often older with poorer general health and they may have missed out on receiving necessary care during the pandemic.

Self-management, and the avoidance of any professional care, was more common in older individuals and those with poor general health are at heightened risk of COVID-19 severe illness.

"The finding that 1 in 10 individuals with potentially urgent health care needs chose to self-manage their health condition suggests barriers to the use of telehealth," the authors say.

Another Flinders University-led study found clinicians across general practice, allied health, and specialist services are adapting to telehealth services.

However, a separate Australian study found that patients may have trouble accessing telehealth if consultations are not available when required, if the patient does not have internet access, or the patient felt the process was too complicated.

That study also found that 62% of patients who accessed telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic reported their experience was good and many reported that continuing telehealth services would be useful post-pandemic.

The avoidance of an ED presentation by around half of all patients making a booked GP consultation implies more scope to promote the use of GP consultations as an alternative to presenting at an ED.

GP telehealth consultations mean that patients do not need to travel to the doctor clinic or an ED department and experience long waiting times in the ED, while still providing a consultation with a medically trained doctor that is free at the point of care for patients.

However, researchers noted that a finding of concern was the 10% of respondents who did not seek any form of health care, with high reported rates of residual concern about their stated health issue at the time of survey completion.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Get Screened for Every 6 Months After Covid Recovery
Higher Viral Load in Placenta of COVID-19 Pregnant Mothers >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Disorder Patients?
Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Disorder Patients?
Insulin Resistance Doubles the Risk of Major Depressive Disorder
Insulin Resistance Doubles the Risk of Major Depressive Disorder
Emotional Healing
Emotional Healing
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Emergency Alarming Facts about Road Traffic Accidents Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety Women More Prone to Road Rage Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Telemedicine
Telemedicine
Telemedicine refers to the use of information and communication technology to provide health care .....
How Has COVID-19 Impacted Use of Telehealth Visits?
How Has COVID-19 Impacted Use of Telehealth Visits?
Older adults are increasingly comfortable with telehealth, especially in 2020, due to the COVID-19 ....
National Health Policy
National Health Policy
Health needs of people constantly change due to the increase in communicable and infectious ......
Telehealth Gives a True Picture of the Patient’s Condition
Telehealth Gives a True Picture of the Patient’s Condition
Telehealth allows consulting patients in their usual surroundings....
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety
Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety
Road accidents are one of the significant causes of disability, injury and death in the world. Every...
Women More Prone to Road Rage
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of r...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close