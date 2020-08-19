How Has COVID-19 Impacted Use of Telehealth Visits?

64% of the older adults reported feeling very or somewhat comfortable with video conferencing technologies in 2020, compared to53% in 2019

62% of the healthcare providers offered telehealth visits compared to 14% in 2019

72% of the older adults in 2020 said that they were interested in using telehealth compared to 58% in 2019

Following a surgical procedure, 63% of the adults showed interest in telehealth in 2020, compared to 55% in 2019

The privacy concerns went down to 24% in 2020 due to telehealth compared to 49% in 2019

the concern about the difficulty in seeing or hearing the provider during a video visit went down to 25% in 2020, down from 39% in 2019

Both the 2019 and 2020 polls were done for the University of Michigan's Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation with support from AARP and Michigan Medicine, U-M's academic medical center. Both involved a national sample of more than 2,000 adults aged 50 to 80.Around 17% of people over 50 years say they have never used any sort of video conferencing tool for any reason, including medical care. This could be due to lack of experience with telemedicine or lack of access to clinics without having to leave home as the pandemic continues to surge in dozens of states.says Laurie Buis, Ph.D., M.S.I., a health information technology researcher at U-M who helped design the poll and interpret its results.says Jeff Kullgren, M.D., M.P.H., M.S., associate director of the poll, health care researcher and a primary care provider who uses telehealth with his patients at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System.According to the poll, around 30% of older adults had participated in a telehealth visit by June 2020, reflecting changes in insurance coverage that began to take effect before the pandemic.Majority of the movement to telehealth visits could be sue to states imposing restrictions on elective and non-emergency health care during the first months of the pandemic, as part of "stay home" campaign to reduce the spread of the virus.Half of the adults who had a telehealth visit said that they had their in-person visit canceled or rescheduled by their health care provider between March and June, and 30% said that a virtual visit was the only option when they called to schedule an appointment.Risks of COVID-19 could be another reason why 45% of older adults who responded said the pandemic made them more interested in telehealth. The percentage was higher, around 91%, among those who had had a telehealth visit in the past. For 15% of the poll respondents fear of the virus was the reason for a telehealth visit.In addition, 2020 also saw an audio-only visit by phone. Around 36% had an audio-only visit by phone.Comparisons between the two years show the following results:There was no change in the percentage who said they would feel comfortable seeing a provider for the first time via a virtual visit (about one in three would), and the percentage who felt that the quality of care in a telehealth visit was not as good (about two-thirds).says Alison Bryant, Ph.D., senior vice president of research for AARP, says.Source: Medindia