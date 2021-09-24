About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Get Screened for Every 6 Months After Covid Recovery

by Dr Jayashree on September 24, 2021 at 11:59 PM
Get Screened for Every 6 Months After Covid Recovery

COVID-19 patients who suffer cardiac arrest have a higher possibility of dying compared to those who are not infected with it, and especially women are at an increased risk of death for the same reason, according to research published in the European Heart Journal.

Though 75-80 percent of the COVID patients don't require hospitalization and can recover at home, COVID-19 infections can leave long-term side effects.

There are many instances where symptoms of COVID-19 have persisted for several months. Apart from damaging the lungs, the virus can also cause damage to the heart and can lead to heart failure over time, if not taken care of.

People with a pre-existing heart problem need to be extra cautious. A significant number of patients have suffered cardiac arrest during the recovery period, often resulting in death.
Experts suggest that even though the COVID-19 wanes, the immune response continues to be hyper-active and that often ends up attacking other organs.

It has been observed that almost 80 percent of these patients have had cardiac arrests 2-3 weeks after testing COVID positive.

People tend to ignore some of the warning signs due to lack of awareness during COVID-19 or even after recovering from COVID.

After someone has had COVID-19, if that patient is experiencing a rapid heartbeat or palpitations, it is recommended to contact the doctor immediately.

Even a temporary increase in heart rate can signal a lot of different things, including the aftermath of being very ill, prolonged inactivity and spending weeks convalescing in bed, and even dehydration. It is necessary to make sure that the patient is drinking enough fluids, especially if the fever persists.

Sometimes, people who are recovering from COVID may show symptoms of a condition known as POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome).

However, the link between the development of POTS and COVID is yet to be established. Although, POTS is a neurologic problem, It can affect the part of the nervous system and may hamper the heart rate and blood flow.

Several instances of cardiac arrests post COVID recovery has emphasized the importance of frequent monitoring of heart health.

As per experts, cardiac tests like ECG, X-Ray Chest, and lipid profile should be repeated every six months in high-risk individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes and hypertension to understand the damage to the heart.

Apart from regular monitoring, post-COVID patients must stick to a healthy diet, taking out time for physical exercise, cutting down on alcohol and smoking is necessary.



Source: Medindia
