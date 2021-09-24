Get Screened for Every 6 Months After Covid Recovery

Advertisement

People with a pre-existing heart problem need to be extra cautious. A significant number of patients have suffered cardiac arrest during the recovery period, often resulting in death.Experts suggest that even though the COVID-19 wanes, the immune response continues to be hyper-active and that often ends up attacking other organs.People tend to ignore some of the warning signs due to lack of awareness during COVID-19 or even after recovering from COVID.After someone has had COVID-19, if that patient is experiencing a rapid heartbeat or palpitations, it is recommended to contact the doctor immediately.Even a temporary increase in heart rate can signal a lot of different things, including the aftermath of being very ill, prolonged inactivity and spending weeks convalescing in bed, and even dehydration. It is necessary to make sure that the patient is drinking enough fluids, especially if the fever persists.Sometimes, people who are recovering from COVID may show symptoms of a condition known asHowever, the link between the development of POTS and COVID is yet to be established.Several instances of cardiac arrests post COVID recovery has emphasized the importance of frequent monitoring of heart health.As per experts, cardiac tests like ECG, X-Ray Chest, and lipid profile should be repeated every six months in high-risk individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes and hypertension to understand the damage to the heart.Apart from regular monitoring, post-COVID patients must stick to a healthy diet, taking out time for physical exercise, cutting down on alcohol and smoking is necessary.Source: Medindia