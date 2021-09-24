Which Brain Area Is Found of Cancer Cells?

Advertisement

These findings suggest that the area where cancer spreads in the brain may not be random, but rather, is dependent on where cancer originated in the body.. To reach their conclusions, researchers collected data from patients treated with metastatic brain cancer using a minimally invasive, targeted form of radiosurgery called stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS).SRS is used to treat brain tumors and other lesions. It also allows surgeons to define the coordinates of a brain tumor with precise accuracy.Researchers used the SRS coordinates from brain tumors arising from skin, lung, breast, kidney, or colon cancers and created two predictive mathematical models to analyze the exact locations of tumors in the brain.One model showed that distinct regions of the brain were susceptible to certain types of cancer; another provided the probability of each cancer spreading to certain brain regions.Both models resulted in the approximate same results as to which brain areas were most likely to develop cancer-specific tumors.Researchers also believe the results of the study can be useful in the prevention and treatment of brain tumors.Source: Medindia