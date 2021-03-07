by Hannah Joy on  July 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Vaping May Put You at Risk of Covid Infection
Exposure to e-cigarette vapor, especially to nicotine, can put you at higher risk of Covid-19 infection, reveals a new mice study.

The study, by researchers, including one of Indian-origin from the Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, US, showed that mice exposed to e-cigarette vapor had inflammation of their lung tissue and reduced lung function, confirming the dangers of vaping.

The finding is relevant to humans as exposure to e-cigarette vapor increased levels of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2) -- the receptor on the surface of cells that SARS-CoV-2 uses to invade.


Using the spike-like protein on its surface like a key, the novel coronavirus binds to the ACE2 receptor found in the lining of our airways, and unlocks its path into our lung cells.

"Our findings provide rationale for looking at the effect of vaping on ACE-2 levels in the lungs of humans," said Pawan Sharma, from the varsity's Center for Translational Medicine.

"If a similar induction of ACE-2 is seen, it provides further evidence for vaping being a risk factor for Covid-19 and can help us understand how to prevent and mitigate infection in this population," he added.

The study was published in the Journal of Investigative Medicine.

The researchers housed female or male mice in a box attached to an automated system that delivered precisely controlled amounts of e-cigarette vapor, with or without nicotine, for 30 min, twice a day for 21 days.

Compared to control mice that breathed room air, mice exposed to e-cigarette vapor had an increase in the levels of the ACE-2 receptor in the lungs, male and female.

Though this was not tested in the current study, higher levels of ACE-2 receptor could make it easier for the virus to enter the airways, increasing susceptibility to infection, the researchers said.

Interestingly, the presence of nicotine in the vapor further enhanced the increase in ACE-2 specifically in male mice. Though further research is needed to understand the complexity of risk factors for Covid-19, this result sheds light on important physiological differences that make one sex potentially more vulnerable, they added.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

What New Risk Factors Up Risk of Covid-19 Infection?
People with Type II diabetes and a high body mass index (BMI) are at greater risk of Covid-19 infection. Maintaining healthy weight and high levels of HDL 'good' cholesterol are key to protecting yourself from the infection.
READ MORE
Does COVID-19 Infection Affect the Chance of Success in IVF?
Measurements of ovarian reserve show no variation before and after SARS-CoV-2 infection in a recent study.
READ MORE
Alterations in Blood Cells Due to COVID-19 Infection
Post COVID-19 syndrome that occurs due to the changes in biomechanical properties of red and white blood cells are detected using real-time deformability cytometry (RT-DC).
READ MORE
Novel Sensor Technology to Detect COVID-19 Infection
The novel sensor technology that can be used in clothes and face masks detects COVID-19 and a variety of pathogens.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

FluGreen FungusPost-COVID Syndrome