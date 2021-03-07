Vaping May Put You at Risk of Covid Infection

Exposure to e-cigarette vapor, especially to nicotine, can put you at higher risk of Covid-19 infection, reveals a new mice study.



The study, by researchers, including one of Indian-origin from the Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, US, showed that mice exposed to e-cigarette vapor had inflammation of their lung tissue and reduced lung function, confirming the dangers of vaping.

‘Further research is needed to understand the complexity of risk factors for Covid-19, as this study results reveal the important physiological differences that make one sex potentially more vulnerable.’





"Our findings provide rationale for looking at the effect of vaping on ACE-2 levels in the lungs of humans," said Pawan Sharma, from the varsity's Center for Translational Medicine.



"If a similar induction of ACE-2 is seen, it provides further evidence for vaping being a risk factor for Covid-19 and can help us understand how to prevent and mitigate infection in this population," he added.



The study was published in the Journal of Investigative Medicine.



The researchers housed female or male mice in a box attached to an automated system that delivered precisely controlled amounts of e-cigarette vapor, with or without nicotine, for 30 min, twice a day for 21 days.



Compared to control mice that breathed room air, mice exposed to e-cigarette vapor had an increase in the levels of the ACE-2 receptor in the lungs, male and female.



Though this was not tested in the current study, higher levels of ACE-2 receptor could make it easier for the virus to enter the airways, increasing susceptibility to infection, the researchers said.



Interestingly, the presence of nicotine in the vapor further enhanced the increase in ACE-2 specifically in male mice. Though further research is needed to understand the complexity of risk factors for Covid-19, this result sheds light on important physiological differences that make one sex potentially more vulnerable, they added.







Source: IANS Using the spike-like protein on its surface like a key, the novel coronavirus binds to the ACE2 receptor found in the lining of our airways, and unlocks its path into our lung cells.said Pawan Sharma, from the varsity's Center for Translational Medicine.he added.The study was published in theThe researchers housed female or male mice in a box attached to an automated system that delivered precisely controlled amounts of e-cigarette vapor, with or without nicotine, for 30 min, twice a day for 21 days.Compared to control mice that breathed room air, mice exposed to e-cigarette vapor had an increase in the levels of the ACE-2 receptor in the lungs, male and female.Though this was not tested in the current study, higher levels of ACE-2 receptor could make it easier for the virus to enter the airways, increasing susceptibility to infection, the researchers said.Interestingly, the presence of nicotine in the vapor further enhanced the increase in ACE-2 specifically in male mice. Though further research is needed to understand the complexity of risk factors for Covid-19, this result sheds light on important physiological differences that make one sex potentially more vulnerable, they added.Source: IANS

The finding is relevant to humans as exposure to e-cigarette vapor increased levels of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2) -- the receptor on the surface of cells that SARS-CoV-2 uses to invade.