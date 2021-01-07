by Dr Jayashree on  July 1, 2021 at 11:21 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Alterations in Blood Cells Due to COVID-19 Infection
Some COVID-19 affected individuals complain of symptoms long after an infection because of changes in the size and stiffness of red and white blood cells over months.

Researchers at Max-Planck-Gesellschaft were the first to measure the mechanical states of red and white blood cells using real-time deformability cytometry during COVID-19 infection and detected long lasting changes in the blood cells.

Post COVID-19 syndrome or Long COVID-19 Syndrome is a condition in which some patients struggle with the long-term effects of a severe infection by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus after six months or more.


Blood cells and their physical properties play a key role in the course of COVID-19 infection as impaired blood circulation can led to dangerous vascular occlusions and limited oxygen transport.

This new research findings reported in the Biophysical Journal analyze the blood cells using a self-developed method called real-time deformability cytometry (RT-DC), which is recently recognized with the prestigious Medical Valley Award.

In this method, blood cells are sent through a narrow channel at high speed to stretch leukocytes and erythrocytes. A high-speed camera records each of them through a microscope, and custom software determines the types of cells present, and deformed cells.

Up to 1000 blood cells can be analyzed per second. The advantages of the method are it is fast and the cells do not have to be labelled in a laborious procedure.

Researchers examined more than four million blood cells from 17 patients acutely ill with COVID-19, from 14 people who had recovered and 24 healthy people as a comparison group.

They discovered that the size and deformability of the red blood cells of patients with COVID-19 infection deviated strongly from those of healthy people.

This finding indicates damage to blood cells and can explain the increased risk of vascular occlusion and embolism in the lungs and impaired oxygen supply.

This method can be used routinely in the COVID-19 diagnosis and as an early warning system to detect future pandemics by unknown viruses.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE
Ways to Manage Your Blood Pressure Through This COVID-19 Pandemic
Emerging risk of the COVID-19 pandemic takes a toll on health especially among those with hypertension.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Covid-19: Death Risk 6 Times Higher in Trauma Patients
Covid-19 patients with traumatic injuries are six times more at risk of death and complication. Therefore, it is important for hospitals to test admitted patients consistently and take extra care.
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

ThalassemiaParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentFluBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood GroupNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake