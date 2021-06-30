Does COVID-19 Infection Affect the Chance of Success in IVF?

A new study shows that the ovarian reserve of women previously infected with COVID-19 is not affected, and their chance of success from fertility treatment remains the same.



After discovering the presence of coronavirus in the ovary only when COVID-19 infection rates first hit peak levels, now we are able to assess the effect of the virus on reproductive function.

‘Previous infection with COVID-19 does not affect the chance of success in IVF.’





Baseline measurements of AMH in 46 patients having IVF included in the study suggest that they will be normal or low responders to ovarian stimulation when treatment starts.



The study data shows no variation in AMH levels before and after SARS-CoV-2 infection encouraged that the chances of success in their fertility treatment remained intact.



Although several studies reported so far have been reassuring about the effect of Covid-19 infection on female fertility, this study further provides reassurance for those planning fertility treatment with IVF.



The SARS-CoV-2 virus is believed to interrupt female fertility through regulating ACE2, causing anxiety for women contemplating fertility treatment.



"We could assume that the chances of success of fertility treatment remain intact". said Dr Palomino, European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology.



This latest study despite being small and frail suggests that there is a variation in levels of AMH, a marker of ovarian reserve depending on the patient response to ovarian stimulation, not on previous infection.







