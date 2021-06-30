by Dr Jayashree on  June 30, 2021 at 11:13 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel Sensor Technology to Detect COVID-19 Infection
Engineers at MIT and Harvard University designed a novel face mask embedded with tiny, disposable sensors can diagnose COVID-19 within about 90 minutes. The masks can be fitted into other face masks and can also be adapted to detect other viruses.

The sensors are based on freeze-dried cellular machinery previously developed for use in paper diagnostics for viruses such as Ebola and Zika.

In a new study reported in Nature Biotechnology, the researchers show that the sensors can be incorporated into not only face masks but also clothing such as lab coats, offering a new way to monitor health care workers' exposure to a variety of pathogens or other threats.


"We've demonstrated that we can freeze-dry a broad range of synthetic biology sensors to detect viral or bacterial nucleic acids, as well as toxic chemicals, including nerve toxins. We envision that this platform could enable next-generation wearable biosensors for first responders, health care personnel, and military personnel," says James Collins, the Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering and Science in MIT's Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) and Department of Biological Engineering and the senior author of the study.

The face mask sensors are designed so that they can be activated by the wearer when they're ready to perform the test, and the results are only displayed on the inside of the mask, for user privacy.

Earlier studies have shown that proteins and nucleic acids that react to specific target molecules could be embedded into paper to create paper diagnostics for the Ebola and Zika viruses.

Another cell-free sensor system, known as SHERLOCK, based on CRISPR enzymes allows highly sensitive detection of nucleic acids.

These cell-free circuit components remain stable for many months and can interact with their target molecule, which can be any RNA or DNA sequence, as well as other types of molecules, and produce a signal such as a change in color when activated by water.

To make wearable sensors, the researchers embedded these freeze-dried components into a small section of synthetic fabric surrounded by a ring of silicone elastomer to prevent the sample from evaporating or diffusing away from the sensor.

A small splash of liquid containing viral particles, mimicking exposure to an infected patient, can hydrate the freeze-dried cell components and activate the sensor. The researchers also designed a wearable spectrometer that could be integrated into the fabric to read the results and wirelessly transmit them to a mobile device.

To produce a diagnostic face mask for COVID-19, researchers embedded freeze-dried SHERLOCK sensors inside the mask to detect viral particles in the breath of the person wearing the mask.

The mask also includes a small reservoir of water that is released at the push of a button when the wearer is ready to perform the test.

This hydrates the freeze-dried components of the SARS-CoV-2 sensor, which analyzes accumulated breath droplets on the inside of the mask and produces a result within 90 minutes.

"This test is as sensitive as the gold standard, highly sensitive PCR tests, but it's as fast as the antigen tests that are used for quick analysis of Covid-19," Nguyen says.

The researchers have filed for a patent and they are now hoping to work with a company to further develop the sensors. The face mask is the most advanced prototype to be first application that can be made available as marketed product.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Swab Samples from Mobile Screens can Detect Covid-19
Phone Screen Testing (PoST) can detect Covid-19 on mobile phone screens and makes mass testing much easier. It also can be used to avoid future pandemic outbreaks, be it naturally occurring or man-made viruses.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Treatment
Antibody cocktail administered against COVID-19 that attacks SARS- CoV-2 virus directly to cut down mortality rate in hospitalized patients should be available for all.
READ MORE
Artificial Intelligence-Based Prediction of COVID-19 Diagnosis
Using machine learning AI(Artificial intelligence) model on images of everyday items improved the accuracy and speed of detecting COVID-19, reducing the need for specialist medical expertise.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

FluNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake