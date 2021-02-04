As the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, researchers have found associations between certain lifestyle factors and a person's risk of getting infected.



While it has already been established that those with Type II diabetes and a high body mass index (BMI) are at greater risk of experiencing hospitalizations and other severe complications related to COVID-19, they are also at greater risk of getting symptomatic infection in the first place.

What New Risk Factors Up Risk of Covid-19 Infection?



The finding of the recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine that was published today in the journal PLoS ONE.



They found that those who had positive COVID-19 test results were more likely to be obese or have Type II diabetes.



Those who tested negative were more likely to have high levels of "good" HDL cholesterol and be at a healthy weight with a normal body mass index (BMI).



"Certain baseline cardiometabolic factors appear to either protect a person from COVID-19 infection while others make a person more vulnerable to infection," said study author Charles Hong, MD, PhD, professor of medicine and director of cardiology research at the University of Medicine School of Medicine.



"But this study wasn't designed to determine what factors actually cause COVID-19 infections. These are statistical associations that point to the importance of a healthy functioning immune system for protecting against COVID-19 infection."



He and his colleagues controlled for potential confounding factors like socioeconomic status, age, gender and ethnicity.



"Our findings point to some healthy measures people can take to help potentially lower their risk of COVID-19 infection," Dr. Hong said.



"Controlling body weight is very important during this time, and measures to increase HDL levels like regular exercise and a diet rich in monounsaturated fats like extra virgin olive oil and avocados might be helpful too."







