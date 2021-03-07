by Hannah Joy on  July 3, 2021 at 4:01 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Why Vitamin C is Important in Your Skincare?
Vitamin C, an antioxidant, is well known as the beauty vitamin, as it can be used for all skin types. Vitamin C has many benefits. Read on to learn more about how to use vitamin C for your skincare.

Whether you are a skincare fanatic or have just started your journey towards creating your own beauty regime, you would have come across a multiplicity of ingredients on skincare product labels that often leave you wondering what's a good fit for you. The most versatile yet tricky amongst those is Vitamin C.

Most people get a fair dose of this vitamin from the food, fruits, and vegetables they eat. It is a legendary supplement required to keep our immune system robust and fortify our bodies against diseases. It has also played a crucial part in our fight against Covid-19.


With countless benefits internally, the vitamin has equal, if not more, dermatological advantages. Arushi Thapar, Senior Marketing Manager, Plum, PurePlay Skin Sciences Pvt Ltd. shares more on the new 'in' natural additive.

C the advantage: Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that can neutralize free radicals, but what does that mean for your skin? Vitamin C is known to be a difficult ingredient to develop and work with owing to its fragility and photosensitivity. With advancements in research, we know that the potent L- Ascorbic acid or also known as the most stable form of Vitamin C which can effectively reduce dark spots, protect from sun damage & treat dull skin.

With age and due to sun exposure, collagen synthesis in the skin decreases, leading to wrinkles- once again Vitamin C is the only antioxidant proven to stimulate the synthesis of collagen, minimize fine lines, scars, and wrinkles. Therefore, its important to understand the make of such a potent concoction with multifold benefits.

Many skincare products on the market today, deep dive into the skincare science and highlight the vitamin C derivatives, which is an important part for consumers to understand and choose the right Vitamin C serum.

Products with the right concentration, formulation and other mix of ingredients like Japanese Mandarin and Kakadu plum that boost the performance of the Vitamin C, are important factors to take into consideration before purchasing a Vitamin C serum.

Why Plum Mandarin & Vitamin C serum should be your holy grail: Make sure your Vitamin C serum checks these boxes before purchasing or using them. A greater absorption of skin is possible with the use of vitamin C in serum-based formulations. The concentration should be between 10-20% with the sweet spot at 15%- any higher nullifies the benefits and could damage your skin.

Another important aspect to pay attention to is the pH value. Human skin tends to have a pH value between 4-5 hence, the serum should have a similar value to be effective. Other factors to consider while adding Vitamin C to your beauty shelf include packaging, color, and smell.

As mentioned before, Vitamin C is photosensitive; i.e., its properties change with exposure to light. It is, therefore, important for the serum to be packaged in a dark or amber colored bottle.

Store away from sunlight and in a dry environment. Be mindful of the color and smell- ideally any skincare product should be free of artificial colors & fragrances.

A change into a yellow, orange, or brown color means it has oxidized; a sour or rancid smell means the product has lost stability and its use must be discontinued.

Once you have the ideal Vitamin C infused serum you can mix it up with your existing AM/PM regime- As a base alongside sunscreen is basic but an absolute must-have for glowing skin. It can also be used with Hyaluronic acid for hydration; combined with peptides making it a specialist for mature skin, or mixed with Vitamin E for ultimate nourishment for your skin! Ingredients such as niacinamide, chemical exfoliants, and retinol should not be applied together.

Vitamin C with Niacinamide could be potent, with exfoliants causing destabilization, and combined with retinol becomes too much for the skin to handle at one time.

Now that you know all there is to know about Vitamin C, add one to your cart that suits your skin the best.

Go ahead, #CtheGlow for yourself!



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Zinc and Vitamin C Not Effective Treatments for COVID-19
In COVID-19 positive patients, zinc or ascorbic acid (vitamin C) - or a combination of the two do not reduce the severity or duration of symptoms.
READ MORE
Simple Skincare Routine for Babies
The rainy season has already begun. An expert has shared a guide for the best skincare practices for babies during monsoon.
READ MORE
Skincare And Self-Pampering During Covid-19 Pandemic
Beauty business is recovering at a faster pace and continues to accelerate online. As the world lives with the pandemic, customers are looking to stay engaged at home through self-pampering, spending time on grooming and experimenting with make-up.
READ MORE
Environment-friendly, Effective Skincare Products are Possible with New Alpha-gel
An environment-friendly and readily producible surfactant used to prepare an effective water-retaining mixture can be used in skincare, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.
READ MORE
The Fruit in News – Guava
Anti-oxidant property of guava has recently been found be the highest amongst commonly consumed Indian fruits. Get rid of free radicals present in the body with guava.
READ MORE
The Lesser Known Fruits with High Nutrition Value
Some fruits that are less known to the common man today have hundred times more vitamin C, carotenoids, and antioxidants as compared with those in the well known fruits. These underutilized fruits are highly inexpensive too.
READ MORE
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.
READ MORE
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.
READ MORE
Vitamin B6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp
READ MORE
Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.
READ MORE
Vitamin-F
Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9Vitamin B-12Vitamin-FThe Fruit in News – GuavaUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill HealthThe Lesser Known Fruits with High Nutrition Value