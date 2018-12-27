Uzbekistan Girl Gets a New Lease of Life after a Major Heart Surgery

A seven-year-old girl from Uzbekistan who was suffering from viral Myocarditis inflammation from the age of two got a new lease of life after doctors successfully treated her.
The girl had swelling all over her body owing to severe water retention and an extremely enlarged heart.
Also, she was breathless even while resting and had developed an enlarged liver with severe disbalance of functions.
‘Ragena, a seven-year-old girl from Uzbekistan who was suffering from viral Myocarditis inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall underwent major heart surgery successfully in Delhi hospital. Now, Ragena is the youngest recipient of Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) in the Asia-Pacific region.’
Read More..
Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket stabilized her with inotropes (drug), and she was advised a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).
The LVAD, a battery-operated mechanical pump, serves as a viable option for patients who suffer from end-stage heart failure.
"Ragena was brought to Max Hospital in an extremely critical condition. Suffering from viral Myocarditis for the last five years, her small body had a compromised heart along with an enlarged liver with impaired functions. To increase her chances of survival, we recommended LVAD. After the operation, and to everyone's delight, she is recovering well," said Dr. Kewal Krishan, Director, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.
"Her liver functions have improved drastically, and the swelling has been cured," Dr. Krishan added.
With LVAD, the scope of improvement with continuous monitoring is possible in the long run, thereby eliminating the need for a heart transplant, said Dr. Krishan.
Now, Ragena is the youngest recipient of LVAD in the Asia-Pacific region.
Source: IANS