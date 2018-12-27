medindia
Uzbekistan Girl Gets a New Lease of Life after a Major Heart Surgery

by Iswarya on  December 27, 2018 at 9:55 AM Hospital News
A seven-year-old girl from Uzbekistan who was suffering from viral Myocarditis inflammation from the age of two got a new lease of life after doctors successfully treated her.

The girl had swelling all over her body owing to severe water retention and an extremely enlarged heart.
Uzbekistan Girl Gets a New Lease of Life after a Major Heart Surgery

Also, she was breathless even while resting and had developed an enlarged liver with severe disbalance of functions.

Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket stabilized her with inotropes (drug), and she was advised a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).

The LVAD, a battery-operated mechanical pump, serves as a viable option for patients who suffer from end-stage heart failure.

"Ragena was brought to Max Hospital in an extremely critical condition. Suffering from viral Myocarditis for the last five years, her small body had a compromised heart along with an enlarged liver with impaired functions. To increase her chances of survival, we recommended LVAD. After the operation, and to everyone's delight, she is recovering well," said Dr. Kewal Krishan, Director, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

"Her liver functions have improved drastically, and the swelling has been cured," Dr. Krishan added.

With LVAD, the scope of improvement with continuous monitoring is possible in the long run, thereby eliminating the need for a heart transplant, said Dr. Krishan.

Now, Ragena is the youngest recipient of LVAD in the Asia-Pacific region.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Myocarditis

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle. It is caused due to the body's immune system reacting against itself. It presents in various ways and is difficult to diagnose.

Myocarditis Caused By Infection is On the Rise, Globally

Myocarditis accounts for about 5% of sudden cardiovascular infant deaths and up to 20% of sudden cardiovascular death in adolescents.

Clinical Forms of Heart Disease Resulting from Virus Infections

Researchers have published an article discussing the different clinical forms of heart disease resulting from virus infections including the prognosis, and therapies.

Immune Cells Cause Inflammation of Heart Muscle

Heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis) is caused by the action of a specific type of immune cells, say scientists.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is replacing the diseased mitral valve with an artificial valve.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Mitral valve Regurgitation and Mitral valve Replacement Heart Healthy Heart Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Acute Coronary Syndrome 

