Uzbekistan Girl Gets a New Lease of Life after a Major Heart Surgery

Font : A- A+



A seven-year-old girl from Uzbekistan who was suffering from viral Myocarditis inflammation from the age of two got a new lease of life after doctors successfully treated her.



The girl had swelling all over her body owing to severe water retention and an extremely enlarged heart.

Uzbekistan Girl Gets a New Lease of Life after a Major Heart Surgery



Also, she was breathless even while resting and had developed an enlarged liver with severe disbalance of functions.



‘Ragena, a seven-year-old girl from Uzbekistan who was suffering from viral Myocarditis inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall underwent major heart surgery successfully in Delhi hospital. Now, Ragena is the youngest recipient of Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) in the Asia-Pacific region.’

Read More.. Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket stabilized her with inotropes (drug), and she was advised a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).



The LVAD, a battery-operated mechanical pump, serves as a viable option for patients who suffer from end-stage heart failure.



"Ragena was brought to Max Hospital in an extremely critical condition. Suffering from viral Myocarditis for the last five years, her small body had a compromised heart along with an enlarged liver with impaired functions. To increase her chances of survival, we recommended LVAD. After the operation, and to everyone's delight, she is recovering well," said Dr. Kewal Krishan, Director, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.



"Her liver functions have improved drastically, and the swelling has been cured," Dr. Krishan added.



With LVAD, the scope of improvement with continuous monitoring is possible in the long run, thereby eliminating the need for a heart transplant, said Dr. Krishan.



Now, Ragena is the youngest recipient of LVAD in the Asia-Pacific region.



Source: IANS Also, she was breathless even while resting and had developed an enlarged liver with severe disbalance of functions.Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket stabilized her with inotropes (drug), and she was advised a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).The LVAD, a battery-operated mechanical pump, serves as a viable option for patients who suffer from end-stage heart failure."Ragena was brought to Max Hospital in an extremely critical condition. Suffering from viral Myocarditis for the last five years, her small body had a compromised heart along with an enlarged liver with impaired functions. To increase her chances of survival, we recommended LVAD. After the operation, and to everyone's delight, she is recovering well," said Dr. Kewal Krishan, Director, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket."Her liver functions have improved drastically, and the swelling has been cured," Dr. Krishan added.With LVAD, the scope of improvement with continuous monitoring is possible in the long run, thereby eliminating the need for a heart transplant, said Dr. Krishan.Now, Ragena is the youngest recipient of LVAD in the Asia-Pacific region.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: