Biodegradable Plastics Can Now Be Created From Seaweeds

Font : A- A+



Sea-weed eating microbes can now help us create Biodegradable plastics. These plastics produce zero toxic waste and can be recycled into organic waste.

Biodegradable Plastics Can Now Be Created From Seaweeds



Even though plastic accounts for up to 90 percent of the pollutants in our oceans, there are only a few environmentally friendly alternatives to this material use, says United Nations.



‘By creating bioplastic from seaweeds, the scientists have created a plastic completely based on marine resources and that too in a process that is friendly both to the environment and to us.’ Plastics which are made from petroleum products are themselves harmful to the environment, with an addition to that an industrial process by which they are created releases chemical contaminants as byproduct.



They even take hundreds of years to decay. So bottles, packaging, and bags in the oceans, endanger animals and pollute the environment.



The reasonable solution to this problem is bioplastics, which don't use petroleum and degrade quickly, but it comes with the problem of its own.



To create such biodegradable plastic: we need to grow plants or the bacteria in fertile soil and fresh water, which many countries, including Israel, don't have, says Alexander Golberg from Tel Aviv University in Israel.



Sea-weed eating microbes can now help us create biodegradable plastics



A new process created by researchers from the University of Tel Aviv University produces 'plastic' from marine microorganisms. This plastic, in turn, is completely recyclable as it turns into organic waste.



The raw materials used for this biodegradable plastic are multicellular seaweed. These plants produce a polymer that can be used to make bioplastics.



According to Golberg, "There are already factories that produce this type of bioplastic in commercial quantities, but they use plants that require agricultural land and fresh water."



"The process we propose will enable countries with a shortage of fresh water, such as Israel, China, and India, to switch from petroleum-derived plastics to biodegradable plastics said he.



Source: Medindia Even though plastic accounts for up to 90 percent of the pollutants in our oceans, there are only a few environmentally friendly alternatives to this material use, says United Nations.Plastics which are made from petroleum products are themselves harmful to the environment, with an addition to that an industrial process by which they are created releases chemical contaminants as byproduct.They even take hundreds of years to decay. So bottles, packaging, and bags in the oceans, endanger animals and pollute the environment.The reasonable solution to this problem is bioplastics, which don't use petroleum and degrade quickly, but it comes with the problem of its own.To create such biodegradable plastic: we need to grow plants or the bacteria in fertile soil and fresh water, which many countries, including Israel, don't have, says Alexander Golberg from Tel Aviv University in Israel.A new process created by researchers from the University of Tel Aviv University produces 'plastic' from marine microorganisms. This plastic, in turn, is completely recyclable as it turns into organic waste.The raw materials used for this biodegradable plastic are multicellular seaweed. These plants produce a polymer that can be used to make bioplastics.According to Golberg, "There are already factories that produce this type of bioplastic in commercial quantities, but they use plants that require agricultural land and fresh water.""The process we propose will enable countries with a shortage of fresh water, such as Israel, China, and India, to switch from petroleum-derived plastics to biodegradable plastics said he.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement