Using a Face Mask with Elastic Bands may Worsen Allergic Skin Issues
Wearing a mask could trigger contact dermatitis in people with several skin allergies, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, those able to wear a face mask have been encouraged to prevent transmission of the virus. For a few people with skin allergies, wearing a mask can cause more problems.

A medically challenging case presented by a new study revealed that mask-wearing triggered a man's contact dermatitis who had several skin allergies.


"We treated a 60-year-old Black man who has adult-onset eczema, contact dermatitis and chronic nasal allergies in our clinic after he came in three times to our hospital emergency room (ER) because of an uncomfortable face rash," states allergist Yashu Dhamija, lead author of the paper. "Up until April 2020, his skin conditions had been under control, but with mask-wearing, his symptoms began happening in areas that providers were not yet accustomed to."

The ER doctors who first examined the patient prescribed prednisone for the rash. When his symptoms were not cured, the patient underwent a follow-up telehealth visit with the hospital's allergy clinic. Further research revealed his skin allergies had begun to flare in April 2020, corresponding with the pandemic and his mask-wearing.

"We realized that his rash developed right where the elastic parts of a mask would rest," stated allergist Kristin Schmidlin, MD, co-author of the paper. "We reduced the prednisone and prescribed him to use a topical steroid and a topical immunosuppressant until the rash resolved. We also told him to try cotton-based, dye-free masks without elastic. At a follow-up telephone visit, 1 week later, the patient said his rash continued to improve."

The authors note common allergens are found in masks, elastic bands, and other components of face masks. Hence, people with existing skin allergies should work with their allergist. Your board-certified allergist can do patch testing to help recognize specific components in masks, which may be triggering symptoms.

Source: Medindia

