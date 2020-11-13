Nearly 1 in 5 Parents of Food-allergic Kids are Bullied

Parents of kids 4-17 years (school-age children) in the survey found it helpful to stop the bullying. 13 percent of parents/guardians spoke with their child, 7 percent talked to the offender or the offender's parent, 17 percent spoke to a teacher, and 15 percent spoke with a principal or administrator. Almost 50 percent of those who did something to stop food allergy bullying said it was helpful.
‘Nearly 1 in 5 parents of food-allergic kids are the target of bullying by a multitude of sources.’
Another significant finding in the study was that while there were no notable differences in the percentages of Black and white girls who were bullied around food allergies, Black kids encountered non-food allergy-related bullying twice as frequently.
"No kid or their parent should be bullied due to their food allergies," states food allergy researcher Ruchi Gupta, MD, one of the lead researchers on the study. "And it's of course equally necessary that Black kids with food allergies not be bullied for additional reasons. Having a food allergy puts enormous stress on the entire family, and any form of bullying makes life that much harder."
Source: Medindia