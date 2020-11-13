by Iswarya on  November 13, 2020 at 3:04 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Exercise Classes Decrease Loneliness, Social Isolation in Seniors
Older adults who joined in group exercise classes experienced reduced loneliness and social isolation, find a new study. The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.

Seniors face an increased risk of developing serious health problems or even death if they lack social connections or feel alone. Loneliness is associated with higher rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide. Experts say social isolation could have the same impact on an older person's health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

"As the country's demographics shift, more people are living alone than ever before," stated the study's lead author, Allison Moser Mays, MD. We need sustainable ideas to help this burgeoning population thrive as they age, or there will be serious consequences."


Mays and her team partnered with local community groups to recruit participants in evidence-based exercise and health management classes for people over 50.

The study followed 382 participants ages 52 to 104 from July 2018 through March 2020, when the pandemic forced the classes to move online.

Participants completed questionnaires regarding their social connections and loneliness before starting their course and after 6 months. At the end of that period, investigators found a 6.9 percent decrease in loneliness and a 3.3 percent improvement in social connectedness, after adjusting for age, gender, and other characteristics.

Community-based group health class participants reported reduced loneliness and social isolation at a 6-month follow-up.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Ways to Deal with Loneliness
All of us feel lonely at some point in our lives. It is important to know how to deal with loneliness, rise above it and beat depression.
READ MORE
Senior Citizens Get Tech Savvy
By getting tech-savvy, senior citizens are fostering new engagements, bringing in positive change in their attitude, health, fighting depression and improving the quality of their lives.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple 5 Ways to Fight Loneliness and Boredom during Social Isolation
COVID-19 Pandemic: Although social isolation is the right response to tackle coronavirus pandemic, people need to find some alternative ways to get rid of loneliness and boredom while social distancing.
READ MORE
Is It Corona Time or Family Time?
It's time to navigate corona as a family. Social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic can affect your overall mental health and wellbeing. So, make sure to spend enough time with family during social isolation to overcome loneliness and boredom ...
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Exercise
It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.
READ MORE
Exercises to Grow Taller
An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.
READ MORE
Fitness through Density Training Program
Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessFitness Through Density Training ProgramExercises to Grow TallerExercise