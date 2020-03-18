Is It Corona Time or Family Time?

amid the social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Karen K. Melton, Ph.D., assistant professor of child and family studies in Baylor's Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences.
"A sense of routine can help us stay calm and keep moving forward,"
she said. "As we all lean into the changes that surround us, we offer three S's for being intentional while kids are home: schedules, screen time and social connectedness."
Schedules
Schedules can take time and effort to create, but once established, they will help reduce stress, Melton said. "You can create a full-day schedule or just a morning/afternoon schedule when you need to get other work done. By providing a family's schedule, you will reduce boredom and anxiety while increasing a sense of belonging and competency. Some families may allow kids to watch TV in the morning and then work through their schedule. If they complete all their activities, then they can earn additional screen time in the late afternoon."
Some schedule suggestions:
Screen Time
"Your kids will likely have more screen time than usual,"
- Art and/or music
- Outdoor play
- Free play
- Learning activities/educational worksheets
- Reading
- Chores
- Board games
- Screen time
Melton said. "For older children, limit screen time so that it does not replace physical activity, sleep or other healthy behaviors. Parents also may want to consider that all screen time is not equal, not only by the ways we interact — smartphones, tablets, computers, gaming devices and televisions — but by different categories for screen time use."
Among those:
Social Connectedness
- Watching educational shows versus watching entertaining shows
- Playing educational games versus playing entertainment games
- Constructive social media versus destructive social media use
Apps and other technology offer ways to stay connected with those outside the home. But each day of the week also provides opportunities for meaningful moments with family at home, said Nicole McAninch, Ph.D., clinical associate professor of child and family studies at Baylor, who co-directs the Intentional Family Project with Melton. Some ideas:
"Life will be a little crazier than usual over the next few weeks,"
- Dust off the board games
- Teach your kids a family recipe
- Have a family dance party
- Play a video game as a family
- Have a family movie night
Melton said. "Remember, we are all in this together. We will all need to sacrifice and be more flexible. If we spend a little time being intentional with schedules, screen time and social connections, then we can look back at this time, having created meaningful moments that help our family thrive."
