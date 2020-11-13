Re-mapping Taste in the Brain: Study

‘Cortex "taste map" features spatially distributed neural responses and not clusters of specialized neurons. ’

"Our experiments demonstrate there is not a map with hot spots in the gustatory cortex of behaving animals," says Alfredo Fontanini, MD, Ph.D., lead investigator and Chair of the Department of Neurobiology and Behavior in the College of Arts and Sciences and Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University."Instead, each taste is represented by spatially distributed ensembles of neurons sprinkled across the cortex. Neurons can represent one or many taste sensations and form what is called an ensemble code. Basically, neurons act very much like instruments in an orchestra playing different notes, forming a chord."The researchers demonstrated this activation repeatedly in behaving mice sampling different tastes from a spout. They used calcium imaging to determine how to taste, and task-related variables are represented in alert licking mice. With the experiments, they collected data on how various taste stimuli evoke responses from neurons in the gustatory cortex. They found that some neurons respond to a single taste and others to multiple.An analysis of the distribution of responses over multiple spatial scales demonstrated that taste representations are distributed across the cortex, with no sign of spatial clustering or topography as would be expected with a map of the gustatory cortex corresponding specific taste sensations."Our findings are important because they address one of the basic organizing principles of brain function," explains Dr. Fontanini. "Topographical maps are a pervasive feature of brain organization. Demonstrating that the spatial organization of taste responses is not as simple as previously believed makes us re-evaluate the neurobiological processes underlying taste perception and taste-related brain functions."The researchers conclude that their overall data provide evidence for a distributed neurobiological brain process when it comes to taste, a coding scheme differing from the topographical brain organization of visual, somatosensory, and auditory systems and similar to olfaction.Source: Eurekalert